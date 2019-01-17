Junior Achievement seeks to train classroom volunteers

Junior Achievement is holding volunteer training sessions for those interested in working to help students reach their economic success.

More than 400 local volunteers provide services focusing on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship to more than 11,000 students in the region.

Information and training sessions will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at PayneWest Insurance, 390 Bradley Blvd., Richland.

For more information, call Elizabeth Jones at 509-783-7222 or go to jawashingtonsewa.org