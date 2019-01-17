Menu

Junior Achievement seeks to train classroom volunteers

TCAJOB Staff|January 2019

Junior Achievement is holding volunteer training sessions for those interested in working to help students reach their economic success.

More than 400 local volunteers provide services focusing on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship to more than 11,000 students in the region.

Information and training sessions will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at PayneWest Insurance, 390 Bradley Blvd., Richland.

For more information,  call Elizabeth Jones at 509-783-7222 or go to jawashingtonsewa.org

Read Current Issue

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters' annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

