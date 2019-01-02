Department of Revenue offers free webinar about business taxes Jan. 9
Small business owners can learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements during a free webinar on Jan. 9.
The state Department of Revenue is offering a free live training session for new and small business owners from 10 to 11 a.m.
A facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business.
To register send an email to DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with your name; company name; phone number; and email address. Continuing education credit is available.
Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.
The deadline to register is Jan. 8.
The Department of Revenue offers several ways for businesses to learn about taxes. Visit the education page to view a complete schedule and to register for upcoming workshops. Business owners also can watch a short streaming video version of the workshop online.