Department of Revenue offers free webinar about business taxes Jan. 9

Small business owners can learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements during a free webinar on Jan. 9.

The state Department of Revenue is offering a free live training session for new and small business owners from 10 to 11 a.m.

A facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business.

To register send an email to DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with your name; company name; phone number; and email address. Continuing education credit is available.

Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov .

The deadline to register is Jan. 8.