Department of Revenue offers free webinar about business taxes Jan. 9

TCAJOB Staff|January 2019

Small business owners can learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements during a free webinar on Jan. 9.

The state Department of Revenue is offering a free live training session for new and small business owners from 10 to 11 a.m.

A facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business.

To register send an email to DORWebinar@dor.wa.gov with your name; company name; phone number; and email address. Continuing education credit is available.

Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov.

The deadline to register is Jan. 8.

The Department of Revenue offers several ways for businesses to learn about taxes. Visit the education page to view a complete schedule and to register for upcoming workshops. Business owners also can watch a short streaming video version of the workshop online.

Around Town

Hanford vit plant workers, together with Bechtel and AECOM, donated toys and more than $21,000 on Dec. 13 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots campaign. The vit plant, known as the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, has participated in the campaign for more than 10 years. Workers and Bechtel also made financial donations to the Local 598 pipefitters’ annual Bikes for Tikes campaign while helping build bikes at a November event. This year, the pipefitters are buying and assembling 350 bicycles and helmets for Toys for Tots. Griggs/Ace Hardware also contributed to the efforts by providing bikes and transportation. (Courtesy Bechtel)

