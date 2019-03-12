Menu

Bankruptcies — March 2019

TCAJOB Staff|March 2019

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:
Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is charged.
Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.
Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.
Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.
Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.C

CHAPTER 7

Guadalupe M. Sanchez, 1123 Lincoln Drive, Pasco.

Don Gerhard, 1720 Road 52, Pasco.

Patrick D. and Jenny S. Jones, 205414 E. SR 397, Kennewick.

Thomas Saxton, 3240 Anvalusian St., West Richland.

Atala R. Villegas, 5320 Dundas Lane, Pasco.

Nicholas and Jocelyn Toney, 1007 Smith Ave., Richland.

Damian and Jenna L. Garcia, 5218 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick.

Victor and Sarah M. Ramirez, 23601 N. Willard Ave., Benton City.

Leonardo and Janice J. Rodriguez, 235705 E. Lechelt Road, Kennewick.

Deanne Reid, 4212 Laredo Drive, Pasco.

Consuelo E. Ayala, 3315 W. First Place, Kennewick.

Russell A. and Edna M. Wallace, Sr., 6510 Haag St., West Richland.

Gerald W. and Marie E. Skotland, 2106 W. Fifth Ave., Kennewick.

Mike Davis, 1511 N. Montana Court, Kennewick.

Jerry C. and Alyssa H. E. Jackson, 320 W. 36th Ave., Kennewick.

Raul A. and Sarah D. Gallo, PO Box 569, Connell.

CHAPTER 11

Gray Land & Livestock, PO Box 1525, Prosser.

CHAPTER 13

Robert C. and Pamela J. Ponce, 1409 S. Underwood St., Kennewick.

Larry W. Menter, 3404 S. Burmuda Road, Kennewick.

Steve D. Arbogast, 81006 Elk Trail Lane, Heppner, Oregon.

Scott and Amber Davis, 3571 W. 11th Place, Kennewick.

Louis R. and Karin I. Garcia, 1226 Hillcrest Drive, Prosser.

Zachary D. and Mersadie A. Montgomery, 6009 Pimlico Drive, Pasco.

