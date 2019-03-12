Building Permits — March 2019
KENNEWICK
G&C Rawlings, 6250 W. Clearwater Ave., $56,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: 2M’s Construction.
Columbia Mall Partnership, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $790,000 for commercial remodel, $150,000 for HVAC and $10,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Reconn Construction, Bruce Heating & Air and Riggle Plumbing.
Kennewick Baptist, 2425 W. Albany Ave., $9,100 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.
Kennewick Real Estate, 1508 W. Seventh Ave., $14,800 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Thornworks.
Washington Securities, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., $5,000 for demolition. Contractor: One Stop Construction.
Tri-Cities Development, 3122 S. Wilson St., $6,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Western Modern Arts.
Bubbar Holdings, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., $108,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Living Stone Homes.
Ratneshwar Motel, 2600 S. Quillan Place, $5,500 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.
The Fiore Group, 4101 W. 27th Place, $9,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.
PASCO
Ramiro Torres, 220 W. Lewis St., $103,400 for commercial addition. Contractor: AE Consulting.
McCurley Subaru, 3302 W. Marie St., $20,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: to be determined.
Yesmar Properties, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd., $39,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: W McKay Construction.
Lakeshore Investments, 1123 W. Court St., $15,600 for tenant improvements. Contractor: KNERR Construction.
Wilbur-Ellis Co, 150 Burlington St., $28,600 for commercial addition. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems.
Bryan Schutz, 6415 Burden Blvd., $60,300 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.
Jay Brantingham, 3121 Travel Plaza Way, $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: CRF Metal Works.
Lakeshore Investments, 1123 W. Court St., $7,600 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.
Franklin County PUD, 1411 W. Clark St., $45,000 for a fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.
Bergevin Properties, 820 S. Chestnut Ave., $56,600 for commercial addition. Contractor: Circle K Enterprises.
Thomas Matheson, 616 S. Road 40, $34,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Romm Construction.
RICHLAND
Richand Investments, 1515 George Washington Way, $25,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: Ethos Distributed Solutions.
City of Richland, 3003 Kingsgate Way, $163,600 for grading. Contractor: Fisher Construction Group.
Richland Church of Nazarene, 2451 Jericho Road, $9,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.
Petbo Properties, 79 Aaron Drive, $45,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Elite Construction & Development.
Roasters Coffee, 496 George Washington Way, $98,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: O’Brien Construction.
Weyerhauser Apartments, 250 Battelle Blvd., $12,100 for grading. Contractor: Ttap Construction.
WEST RICHLAND
Benton Rural Electric Association, 6102 W. Van Giesen St., $79,000 for solar. Contractor: Hot Solar Solutions.