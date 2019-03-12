Menu

Building Permits — March 2019

TCAJOB Staff|March 2019

KENNEWICK

G&C Rawlings, 6250 W. Clearwater Ave., $56,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: 2M’s Construction.

Columbia Mall Partnership, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., $790,000 for commercial remodel, $150,000 for HVAC and $10,000 for plumbing. Contractors: Reconn Construction, Bruce Heating & Air and Riggle Plumbing.

Kennewick Baptist, 2425 W. Albany Ave., $9,100 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Kennewick Real Estate, 1508 W. Seventh Ave., $14,800 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Thornworks.

Washington Securities, 8418 W. Gage Blvd., $5,000 for demolition. Contractor: One Stop Construction.

Tri-Cities Development, 3122 S. Wilson St., $6,000 for new commercial construction. Contractor: Western Modern Arts.

Bubbar Holdings, 5601 W. Clearwater Ave., $108,000 for commercial remodel. Contractor: Living Stone Homes.

Ratneshwar Motel, 2600 S. Quillan Place, $5,500 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

The Fiore Group, 4101 W. 27th Place, $9,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

PASCO

Ramiro Torres, 220 W. Lewis St., $103,400 for commercial addition. Contractor: AE Consulting.

McCurley Subaru, 3302 W. Marie St., $20,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: to be determined.

Yesmar Properties, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd., $39,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: W McKay Construction.

Lakeshore Investments, 1123 W. Court St., $15,600 for tenant improvements. Contractor: KNERR Construction.

Wilbur-Ellis Co, 150 Burlington St., $28,600 for commercial addition. Contractor: Northwest Handling Systems.

Bryan Schutz, 6415 Burden Blvd., $60,300 for tenant improvements. Contractor: owner.

Jay Brantingham, 3121 Travel Plaza Way, $5,000 for a sign. Contractor: CRF Metal Works.

Lakeshore Investments, 1123 W. Court St., $7,600 for HVAC. Contractor: Campbell & Company.

Franklin County PUD, 1411 W. Clark St., $45,000 for a fire alarm system. Contractor: Cascade Fire Protection.

Bergevin Properties, 820 S. Chestnut Ave., $56,600 for commercial addition. Contractor: Circle K Enterprises.

Thomas Matheson, 616 S. Road 40, $34,500 for tenant improvements. Contractor: Romm Construction.

RICHLAND

Richand Investments, 1515 George Washington Way, $25,000 for an antenna/tower. Contractor: Ethos Distributed Solutions.

City of Richland, 3003 Kingsgate Way, $163,600 for grading. Contractor: Fisher Construction Group.

Richland Church of Nazarene, 2451 Jericho Road, $9,000 for a sign. Contractor: Quality Signs.

Petbo Properties, 79 Aaron Drive, $45,000 for commercial reroof. Contractor: Elite Construction & Development.

Roasters Coffee, 496 George Washington Way, $98,000 for tenant improvements. Contractor: O’Brien Construction.

Weyerhauser Apartments, 250 Battelle Blvd., $12,100 for grading. Contractor: Ttap Construction.

WEST RICHLAND

Benton Rural Electric Association, 6102 W. Van Giesen St., $79,000 for solar. Contractor: Hot Solar Solutions.

Around Town

Second Harvest recently announced a $92,000 grant from Tyson Foods to increase the capacity of its Pasco distribution center to source and distribute more food for people in need. The expanded storage capacity will make it possible to secure and distribute 445,000 pounds of additional donated fresh produce and other healthy food, or the equivalent of 371,000 meals, in the next 12 months. (Courtesy Second Harvest)

