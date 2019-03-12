Menu

Judgments — March 2019

March 2019

The state can file lawsuits against people or businesses that do not pay taxes, resulting in a judgment against property that person or business owns. Judgments are filed in Benton and Franklin Superior Court. The following is from the Franklin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

Pasco American Legion Base, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Feb. 4.

Susanne Dae Ayala, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Santa Campuzano, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Jose P. Contreras, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Rivera Investments, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Feb. 6.

7 Stars Roofing, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Gildardo Negrete, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Oscar D. Lopez, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Denise Ferguson, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Karla L. Jocol, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Darrin Desmaraias, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Jair J. Linares, unpaid Employment Security Department taxes, filed Feb. 6.

Speedy Angeles Concrete, unpaid Department of Revenue taxes, filed Feb. 7.

Baan Khun Ya, unpaid Department of Labor and Industries taxes, filed Feb. 7.

