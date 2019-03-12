Liquor Licenses — March 2019
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Kennewick Hilton Garden Inn, 701 N. Young St., Kennewick. License type: hotel. Application type: added/change of class.
3 Farmers Tasting Room, 590 Merlot Drive, Suite, A Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.
Inca Mexican Restaurant, 201 N. Edison St., Suite 248, Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant bar lounge. Application type: new.
Moonshot Brewing, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Suite 130&140, Kennewick. License type: microbrewery. Application type: new.
The Dive, 2000 Logston Blvd., Suite 122, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver in/out of Washington; spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.
Smasne Cellars, 590 Merlot Drive, Suite A, Prosser. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters. Application type: new.
APPROVED
Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. SR 397, Kennewick. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant lounge. Application type: new.
The Folded Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver in Washington only. Application type: new.
Lazy River Taphouse, 4033 W. Van Giesen St., Suite E, West Richland. License type: tavern-beer/wine. Application type: assumption.
Juliana’s Meat Market, 5413 W. Van Giesen ST., West Richland. License type: grocery store-beer/wine. Application type: new.
Restaurante El Asadero, 127 Gage Blvd., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: new.
Airfield Estates Winery, 560 Merlot Drive, Prosser. License type: domestic winery<250,000 liters. Application type: alcohol permit.
Osaka Sushi & Teriyaki, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: assumption.
Aquilini Brands USA, 23205 E. Limestone Road, Benton City. License type: domestic winery >249,999 liters. Application type: added/change of class.
The Wet Palette, 1001 Wright Ave., Richland. License type: beer/wine restaurant. Application type: new.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
APPROVED
Supermex El Pueblo Market, 720 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. License type: direct shipment receiver in/out of Washington. Application type: added/change of class.