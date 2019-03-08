Menu

Prosser workshop offers tune-up for tourism season

TCAJOB Staff|March 2019

Gear up for the tourism season with Tourism Tune-Up, a daylong hospitality-focused workshop in Prosser.

Industry leaders will share ideas and tips for creating a consistent and memorable customer experience from 9 am. to 2:30 p.m. March 19 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140A Wine Country Road, Prosser.

Here’s the session lineup:

Cost is $30 for seminars, lunch, panel discussion and networking, or $15 for admission to a single seminar only.

Registration deadline is the end of that day March 14. Register online.

Tourism Tune-Up is made possible through a partnership between the Clore Center, Historic Downtown Prosser Association, Prosser Economic Development Association and the Prosser Chamber of Commerce.

Prosser workshop offers tune-up for tourism season

