Prosser workshop offers tune-up for tourism season
Gear up for the tourism season with Tourism Tune-Up, a daylong hospitality-focused workshop in Prosser.
Industry leaders will share ideas and tips for creating a consistent and memorable customer experience from 9 am. to 2:30 p.m. March 19 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140A Wine Country Road, Prosser.
Here’s the session lineup:
- “Reducing Turnover and Increasing Retention: Tips and Tactics for Supervisors,” Roshelle Pavlin, BBSI.
- “What Sets Your Customer Service Apart?” Kathy Craig of Castle Event Catering.
- “Improving the Bottom Line Through a Focus on the Customer Experience,” Peter Cole, ISA Corp.
- “Cooperative Marketing,” a lunchtime panel featuring officials from the Prosser Chamber of Commerce and Yakima Valley Tourism, facilitated by Brad Smith of Yakima Valley College.
Cost is $30 for seminars, lunch, panel discussion and networking, or $15 for admission to a single seminar only.
Registration deadline is the end of that day March 14. Register online.
Tourism Tune-Up is made possible through a partnership between the Clore Center, Historic Downtown Prosser Association, Prosser Economic Development Association and the Prosser Chamber of Commerce.