Bankruptcies — April 2019

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:

Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is charged.

Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.

Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.

Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.C

Chapter 7

Tommy Quoc Le Dang, 220 W. 12th Ave., Kennewick.

Nikolas K. & Lynnea N. Rex, 2555 Duportail St., B215, Richland.

Irma Delamora & Juan A. Gomez, 227 N. Wehe, Pasco.

James Kirkelie, 521 Grosscup Blvd., West Richland.

Norma D. Pineda, 8010 Salmon Drive, Pasco.

Desirae Danielle Baird, 3305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.

Juan Luis Quiroz, 1928 W. Yakima Ave., Pasco.

Penny Davies, 5031 W. Clearwater Ave., #43, Kennewick.

Solferino Homes Inc., 1975 Sand Hill Drive, West Richland.

David Haldeman, 7803 W. Deschutes Ave., P-258, Kennewick.

Anthony Griggs Smith, 6408 Dodger Drive, Pasco.

David Carl & Theresa Lee Styrcula, 451 Westcliffe Blvd., E239, Richland.

Ward Thomas Boursaw, 8537 W. Yellowstone Ave., Kennewick.

Alan Clifford Sparks, 819 S. Ivy St., Kennewick.

Maria Feliz Plasencia, PO Box 4372, West Richland.

Cesar Cardenas & Diamond Tina Chavez, 4310 Meadow View Drive, Pasco.

Brandon Garcia, 812 N. Road 35, Pasco.

Thomas & Carla Bock, 4772 Mt. Adams Drive, West Richland.

Richard & Octavia Pounds, 4803 Guemes Lane, Pasco.

Katie Lyn Dewitt, 15203 N. Albro Road, Prosser.

Raymond Lee Wilcox, 1309 N. 26th Ave., Pasco.

Sean Carl & Crystal Ann Riding, 35003 N. Sunset Road, Benton City.

Elizabeth Delgado, 200802 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick.

William Alberto Canas, 1935 W. Yakima St., Pasco.

Sharlyn Marie Archibeque, PO Box 5229, Benton City.

Cameron Lewis & Kimberly Ann Wilson, 8703 Desoto Drive, Pasco.

Bailey Dazo, 1876 Fowler St., Richland.

Mark B. Hinojosa, 6305 Chapel Hill Blvd., L-102, Pasco.

Brandi Lynn Myers, 819 W. 25th Ave., Kennewick.

Sheyla Reyes De La Riva, 1310 W. Fifth Ave., D-104, Kennewick.

Patricia Sanchez, 8507 Piccadilly Drive, Pasco.

Hilda Muniz, 4615 W. Metaline Ave., Apt A, Kennewick.

Travis Schnebly, 1832 W 52nd Ave., Kennewick.

Sandra M. Bourgeault, 222805 E. 50th Place, Kennewick.

Daniel Lawrence & Amanda Rae Riedinger, 6813 W. Willamette Ave., Kennewick.

Alfonso Martinez, 1000 Alexander Ct., #41, Prosser.

Darin Middleton, 66603 Harrison Loop, Benton City.

Robert D. & Marie Winchester, 400 14th St., Lot 28, Benton City.

Laura Cancilla, 7803 W. Deschutes Ave., Apt. O155, Kennewick.

Kathleen Theresa Reed, 93703 E. 89th PR SE, Kennewick.

Kyle Thomas & Mary Elizabeth Perry, 5315 Tiger Lane, Pasco.

Christopher Michael & Roberta Suzanne Smith, 302 Jadwin Ave., Richland.

James S. Gordon III, 1018 Rio Senda Ct., Richland.

Aubrey Dean Nelson, 1930 George Washington Way, Unit 204, Richland.

Anthony Just, 7207 W. Sixth Place, Kennewick.

Shawn & Brittney Masenten, 1316 Alameda Ct., Richland.

Walter Leon James, 33 Proton Lane, Richland.

Maria Mallela Fernandez, 5215 Flores Lane, Pasco.

Chapter 11

R & R Trucking, Inc., 210 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco.

Chapter 13

Robert Scott Locati, P.O. Box 4136, Pasco.

Donald J. & Mandy L. Hoiland, 8506 E. Massingale Road, Benton City.

Alexandria F. Babcock, 3706 E 99th PR SE, Benton City.

Diana Lynn Soper, P.O. Box 896, Richland.

Luron Anderson & Lindsey Kay Lish, 4719 Hilltop Drive, Pasco.

Khyl Walter Cassano, 219 Washington St., Apt. 4, Kennewick.

Aaron Daniel & Bethany Rose Hanson, 2309 Muriel Court, Richland.

Joseph Ryan Garcia,1819 W. 21st Ave., Apt. D, Kennewick.

Araceli Flores, 1940 W. Hopkins St., Pasco.

Miguel & Alexandra Reyna, 1024 E. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.