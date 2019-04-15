Menu

Canada-based company buys 2 Tri-City auto repair shops

April 2019

Atomic Auto Body, SonShine Collision renamed as Gerber

A Canada-based company recently acquired and renamed two Tri-City auto repair centers.

The Boyd Group Inc. acquired Atomic Auto Body and Detail on March 18. The company served the Richland community for 53 years from the same location at 520 Wellsian Way.

The Boyd Group does business as Gerber Collision & Glass in the U.S.

The company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the state of Washington with this acquisition,” said Tim O’Day, president and chief operating officer of the Boyd Group, in a release. “This opening also allows us to better assist our insurance clients.”

The Boyd Group Inc. also acquired a longtime Kennewick collision repair center in October.

This shop previously operated as SonShine Collision Services and had served the market for almost 30 years, 20 years from 6211 W Okanogan Ave.

“Entry into this market will allow us to serve new customers and assist our insurance clients,” O’Day stated. “We are pleased to be expanding Gerber’s presence in Washington.”

Gerber operates 33 collision and glass service centers in Washington.

The Boyd Group said it is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S.

The Boyd Group Inc., directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales, according to the company.

It operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive, as well as in 27 U.S. states.

The company also is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com.

The company also operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services, that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. It has about 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S.

