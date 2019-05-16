Business Updates — May 2019

If your business is in Benton or Franklin county and has opened/moved/changed names in the last three months, please download this form to be included in this listing.

NEW BUSINESSES

Community Thrift has opened at 303 Wellsian Way in Richland. The store resells gently used clothing, furniture and décor. Fund generated from sales will benefit local community projects and nonprofits. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Contact: 509-315-1970, communitythrift.shop.

Crimson Vine Marketing has opened at 4001 Kennedy Road, Suite 5 in West Richland. The business offers marketing, search engine optimization, website design and maintenance, videography, photography, graphic design and more for wineries. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact: 509-537-1616, crimsonvinemarketing.com.

Havana Café has opened at 404 W. Lewis St. in Pasco. The restaurant serves traditional Cuban cuisine including Empanadas, roasted chicken and pork, rice, beans, plantains, Cuban coffee and more. Contact: 509-792-1223, havanacafepasco.com.

Nuketown Beard Co. has opened in the Tri-Cities. The business offers affordable beard oils and balms made with natural and organic ingredients. Hours: by appointment. Products are also sold at select local barber shops. Contact: 509-792-6221, nuketownbeardco.com.

Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving has opened at the Prosser Airport, 111 Nunn Road. The business offers a full range of skydiving services including tandem skydives, skydive coaching, parachute packing, skydive photography and videography, etc. Hours: 8 a.m. until sunset Friday through Sunday. By appointment only November through April. Contact: 509-788-8686, rattlesnakemountainskydiving.com.

Silos Sports Bar & Grill has opened at 12125 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. The restaurant serves beer, spirits, appetizers, sandwiches, pizza, burgers and other entrees. It is a 21-years and over establishment. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Contact: 509-627-6766, Facebook.

ADDITIONAL LOCATION

Bright Now! Dental has opened a new office at 2764 Duportail St. in Richland. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 509-866-4335, brightnow.com.

MOVED

Ekin Nutrition (formally Max Muscle) has moved to 110 Gage Blvd. in Richland. Contact: 509-579-0292, Facebook.

The Law Offices of Robert Taylor-Manning has moved to 1030 N. Center Parkway in Kennewick. Contact: 509-866-5222, taylor-manning.com.

Pasco Vision Clinic has moved to 2715 W. Court St. in Pasco. Contact: 509-547-8409, pascovisionclinic.com.

CLOSED

Chico’s Tacos at 7704 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick has closed.

Crazy 8 in Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick has closed.

Gymboree in Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick has closed.

Shopko Hometown at 471 Wine Country Road in Prosser has closed.

Shopko at 867 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick has closed.