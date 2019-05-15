Hospitality job fair set for May 22

A hospitality job fair is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at Columbia Basin College’s Career and Technical Education building, off Argent Road on the Pasco campus.

The Be Our Guest hospitality fair, which is free and open to the public, is being offered by CBC, WorkSource Columbia Basin and the Washington Hospitality Association Education Foundation to celebrate hospitality month.

Job seekers should come prepared with a résumé and ready to be interviewed on the spot.

Available jobs range from hostesses, servers and sous chefs to dishwashers, housekeepers, maintenance and front desk representatives.

Bilingual candidates encouraged to attend, as interpreters will be available to offer translation assistance.

Participating employers include: Holiday Inn Express, Pasco; Dovetail Joint Restaurant; Home2 Suites by Hilton, Richland; CG Public House; The Lodge at Columbia Point; McDonald’s; Northwest by Southern Hospitality – Courtyard by Marriott, Richland, Hilton Garden Inn, Kennewick and Spring Hill Suites by Marriott, Kennewick; TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Richland Columbia Point; and Twigs.

Employers interested in participating in the event may contact Marilou Shea at mshea@columbiabasin.edu or 509-543-1498, or WorkSource’s Carya Bair at cbair@esd.wa.gov or 509-734-5894.