The state’s new two-year budget includes several million dollars in projects for the Tri-City area, including two big Richland projects: a $27 million new academic building at Washington State University Tri-Cities and a $15.2 million military readiness center in the Horn Rapids area.

In north Richland, $7.7 million has been earmarked for a Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, or LIGO, exploration center to accommodate student visits and tours.

The $4.9 billion capital budget funds the construction and maintenance of state buildings, public schools, higher education facilities, public lands, parks and other assets throughout Washington. It’s funded primarily by bonds.

“All of these projects were driven by local interest and advocacy. Without our communities’ strong support, not one of these projects would’ve been included in this budget,” said Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser.

Local projects funded by the capital budget include: