Marijuana Licenses — May 2019
|May 2019
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
BENTON COUNTY
NEW APPLICATIONS
Noble Cause Farms, 41305 N. Griffin Road, Suite D, Grandview. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: assumption.
APPROVED
Three G Farms, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road, Suite D, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: change of corporate officer.
Latest News
E-Newsletter
Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.