Marijuana Licenses — May 2019

TCAJOB Staff|May 2019

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

BENTON COUNTY

NEW APPLICATIONS

Noble Cause Farms, 41305 N. Griffin Road, Suite D, Grandview. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: assumption.

APPROVED

Three G Farms, 15505 N. Webber Canyon Road, Suite D, Benton City. License type: marijuana producer tier 3. Application type: change of corporate officer.

