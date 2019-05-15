United Way marks $3.1M in donations, gives honors

Local donors contributed more than $3.1 million to address community needs through United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties’ 2018 campaign.

This campaign marked the organization’s 60th anniversary.

United Way revealed the campaign total at its annual Live United Awards Ceremony on April 23. The fundraising year ran from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019.

Money raised goes toward focusing on the community’s areas of greatest need, including education, health, financial stability and basic needs.

Several local businesses received honors during the ceremony.

Leidos was named Initiative Partner of the Year; Cascade Natural Gas Corp., Small Business Partner of the Year; and Washington River Protection Solutions, Corporate Partner of the Year.

Small Business Partner of the Year – Cascade Natural Gas Corporation: Madge Gota and Debra Campbell. (Courtesy United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties)

Corporate Partner of the Year – Washington River Protection Solutions: Rob Gregory, Tom Pickles and Charles Simpson. (Courtesy United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties)

The Kennewick School District received an award as the organization

with the largest increase in campaign participation, and RBC Wealth Management received an award for having the largest number of employees giving per capita.

Largest Increase in Campaign Participation – Kennewick School District: Robyn Chastain, Chuck Lybeck, Dave Bond and Greg Fancher. (Courtesy United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties)

Twenty businesses also were recognized as the Top 20 Most Generous Workplaces for their commitment to giving back to our community.

Dan Richey of Framatome and United Way’s board chairman, was named Distinguished Volunteer of the Year. This award recognizes an individual for extended and exemplary support of the agency’s mission. Richey has provided more than 300 hours of volunteer support to United Way.

Board member Staci West of Bechtel National Inc. was named Community Impact Leader, a new award to honor her leadership in creating the inaugural Festival of Trees event that raised nearly $80,000 for local hunger and homelessness.

The annual event was sponsored by Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 598, Abadan Printing and the Three Rivers Convention Center.