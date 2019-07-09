Third Tri-City STCU branch to open in Pasco

By TCAJOB

A Spokane-based credit union announced plans to open three branches — one in each of the Tri-Cities — in spring 2018. Two of the three STCU branches are open already in Kennewick and Richland, and construction begins on the third this week in Pasco at Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway.

The new branch is scheduled to open in late 2019 or early 2020.

The credit union bought 1.6 acres for the credit union on June 10 for about $1.7 million.

The expansion into its growing Tri-City market seems to be paying off, as STCU has increased its membership here by 60.5 percent, adding 1,392 Benton and Franklin county business and consumer members in the first 12 months, to total 3,692 members.

“For years, we had a faithful base of members in Tri-Cities who used online banking, many of whom joined while living in Spokane. They used the STCU mobile app and other tools to access their accounts, and stopped by a branch when they came to Spokane on visits,” said Ezra Eckhardt, STCU’s president and CEO, in a news release. “We’re glad to be able to serve them in person at our Richland and Kennewick locations, and soon in Pasco.”

The STCU Board of Directors recently held its annual working retreat in Tri-Cities, the first such event held outside the Spokane area.

G2 Construction from Kennewick is expected to begin work on the 1 1/2-acre Pasco site this week. A sign went up on the site at Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway on July 9.

The undeveloped site does not yet have a mailing address.

The 4,600-square-foot financial center will include a drive-thru and 24-hour ATMs. Designed by Spokane-based ALSC Architects and similar to the credit union’s Southridge location, the Pasco facility will have water-efficient xeriscape landscaping.

STCU expects to hire local employees later this year for the Pasco Financial Center.

STCU’s Southridge Financial and Home Loan Center opened in November 2018, and the Queensgate Financial Center opened two months later.

STCU membership is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in Washington and North Idaho. Because they’re able to maintain their membership even after moving to other regions, STCU members live in all 50 states and many other countries.