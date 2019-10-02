At Home store opens in Kennewick

A nationwide home décor store is now open in Kennewick.

At Home opened Oct. 1 at 867 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick. The Kennewick store is the third At Home in the state and 210th store opening nationwide.

The Texas-based company spent $2.6 million to remodel the former Shopko building next door to Ranch and Home.

The 100,000-square-foot home décor store offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor across a variety of styles.

“As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Yakima-Pasco-Richland market,” said Lee Bird, At Home chairman and chief executive officer, in a release. “Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience.”

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. An average of 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

“At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style,” said Lori DeZoeter, director of the Kennewick store.

An open house is planned for 9 a.m. Oct. 19, with gift card giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.