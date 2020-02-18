Q&A with Carlos Olivares

Carlos Olivares

Chief Executive Officer

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic

Number of employees you oversee:

Last year we employed 2,015 employees, and 623 volunteers and career placements. This includes 166 medical providers, 35 dentists and 18 pharmacists.

What is Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic?

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is a Community Health Center and a system of care that serves people who live in poverty. We are uniquely suited to assist individuals who have more challenges than the average, middle-class community member. In addition to medical and dental care, we provide integrated behavioral health, integrated nutrition services and whole host of additional programs and services.

Brief background on the organization:

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic was founded in the 1970s to address the health care needs of migrant and seasonal agricultural workers living in the Yakima Valley. Over the course of the last four decades, we have grown to serve communities across Washington and Oregon where people are struggling to support their families.

How did you land your current role? How long have you been in it? What drew you to this work?

I was recruited by organization in 1986. After my interview, I accepted the position which I have now held for 36 years.

There was significant need in the community, and I felt that I was well suited to help the board of directors meet that need.

Tell us about your business model and why it works when so many health care organizations are struggling?

We have built our infrastructure to ensure that we deliver high quality care, which ensures that our patients are satisfied with the care we provide and, therefore, we have patients who have been loyal to our organization for the last 35 years.

We run a business and as such, we must ensure that part of our strategy is to think about long-term sustainability.

Managing our resources is a major priority in our organization.

Sustainability is not all about resources, but is also about ensuring that we recruit and retain the right people dedicated to the mission of our organization. We have been incredibly successful in retaining our staff by ensuring that they have the tools they need to be successful in their work.

What should Tri-Citians know about the organization and its local clinics, including the Miramar Clinic, which is being built near Vista Field in Kennewick?

As an organization, we have a long history of caring for the migrant/seasonal community as well as the low-income community which struggles getting the appropriate care.

The community should know that we are a fully integrated health care system dedicated to improving the lives of our communities.

This means, when a patient comes to see us, we will deliver their medical, dental, behavioral health, nutritional health care and more.

Our new Miramar Health Center in Kennewick will expand its services to address not only medical care patients need, but also dental, pharmacy, social services as part of our integrated model.

What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess?

An understanding of the population we are serving, having the compassion to care for the people in your communities and to be a fiscally responsible individual.

What is the biggest challenge facing you as a manager today?

We are continually challenged by the lack of health care professionals willing to do the work we do in the locations in which we provided that care. Human capital is the most difficult to attain and to retain.

If you had a magic wand, what would you change about your field?

I would build a completely new reimbursement system that rewards performance and outcomes focusing on access and quality of care.

What advice would you give someone going into a leadership position for the first time?

Create a vision, build good partnerships and be fiscally responsible; three of the critical elements to build a consistent and successful delivery system.

Who are your role models or mentors?

Dr. Monahan, a dedicated physician who provided health care for the migrant/seasonal farmworkers at a time where there was very little support from the community for that type of work. He was a good mentor and someone I admired.

I always was amazed at the courage and the commitment that Cesar Chavez had toward serving the migrant/seasonal farmworker.

How do you measure success in your workplace?

If we have created access to care for patients who otherwise are struggling to get services and we have treated our patients with care and dignity, then we are very successful.

How do you keep your employees motivated?

We provide them with the tools that they need to be the best they can be in the work that they are doing. We pay them well so that they feel valued and we provide them with opportunities to advance and learn.

What do you consider your leadership style to be?

I have always attempted to be focused on our patients and have created a culture of responsibility that has allowed us to grow and be an organization that focuses on our communities.

Leadership, in my opinion, is not a question of style but a question of results.

How do you balance work and family life?

It is always a difficult task in that both are incredibly important and are a major priority in my day to day life.

What do you like to do when you are not at work?

Play tennis and ride motorcycles.

What’s your best time management strategy?

I don’t have one. The work needs to be done and I need to attend to my family and I do both the best way I can.

Best tip to relieve stress?

Stay organized and be consistent.

What’s your favorite book?

My favorite book is “The House on Mango Street,” by Sandra Cisneros, and “One Hundred Years of Soledad,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

Do you have a personal mantra, phrase or quote you like to use?

When it comes to our work, ‘no’ is a temporary obstacle.