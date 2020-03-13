Accidents top cause of on-the-job deaths in Washington in 2018

Eighty-six Washington workers died on the job in 2018, according to figures released in February by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 2018 work fatality rate was comparable to 2017. Workplace fatalities range from a high of 128 in 1996, to a low of 56 in 2013.

Nationally, 5,250 workers lost their lives on the job in 2018, up from 5,147 the year prior.

The state ranked ninth in the nation for worker safety based on a Business.org analysis of work-related deaths tallied by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Washington state recorded 84 fatal work accidents in 2017, 7.7 percent more than the year earlier, for a score of 85.6. Scoring is based on workplace injuries per 100,000.

The Top 10 states for worker safety included New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Nevada, Delaware, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Washington and Virginia.

The Top 10 most dangerous places for workers were North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, South Dakota, Mississippi, Wyoming, Montana, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Louisiana.

“Business owners face a lot of challenges when building a successful and thriving business. Creating a safe workplace is one of those considerations that just can’t be ignored. Fortunately, as a business owner, you can impact the safety of the workplace,” the authors wrote.

Transportation-related accidents were the leading cause of on-the-job deaths in Washington in 2018, accounting for 29 fatal work incidents.

Violence and other injuries inflicted by people or animals accounted for 20 deaths. Falls, slips and trips were the third most frequent cause of death, accounting for 17 fatalities.

Contact with objects or equipment led to 13 deaths.