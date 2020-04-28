Gas prices drop under $2 a gallon around Tri-Cities

Gas prices tumbled below $2 a gallon at several gas stations around the Tri-Cities.

The lowest price per gallon at the pump was $1.77 at Mid-Columbia Grocery, 6409 Court St., in Pasco, according to GasBuddy.com on April 28. Gas at the Kennewick Costco was $1.89 a gallon.

Benton County’s average is $2.09 a gallon; Franklin County’s is $2.11 a gallon, according to AAA. Washington state’s average is $2.46 a gallon; the national average is $1.76.

Crude oil prices were extremely volatile the week of April 20, pushing negative for the first time ever, but they did make significant gains to end the week in the positive, AAA said.

“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap since January 2009.”

Some states could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as businesses are given the green light to re-open. However, this will not have a large impact for the majority of the nation’s motorists, AAA reported.