Grocery stores offer special shopping times for seniors

Grocery stores around the Tri-Cities have set aside special shopping times for senior citizens and other vulnerable populations more susceptible to the coronavirus.

We’ve checked with several local stores to update this list, but it’s probably a good idea for customers to double-check hours before heading out.

Grocery stores offering special senior shopping hours include:

Albertsons: 7-9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Stores are open for senior citizens and other at-risk members of the community, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

Costco: 8-9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Stores open to members 60 and older. The pharmacy also will be open during this hour, but the food court will maintain its normal operating schedule.

Fred Meyer: 7-8 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Store open for those 60 and older.

Ki-Be Market Grocery & Feed: 6:30-7 a.m. daily. Seniors 60 and older may shop half an hour before the usual opening time.

Prosser Food Depot: 6-7 a.m. daily. Store open for senior citizens, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

Safeway: 7-9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Stores are open for senior citizens and other at-risk members of the community, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

Target: 8-9 a.m. Wednesday. Stores will be open for vulnerable guests, including those over 65 years old, pregnant women or those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as vulnerable or at-risk.

Walmart: 6-7 a.m. Tuesday. Stores open an hour earlier for those 60 and older. Store pharmacies and vision centers also will be open during this time.

Winco: 6-7:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Stores are open for seniors, vulnerable populations and Winco employees. Winco said the employee access is intended to help local employee-owners who are working long hours to keep the doors to the stores open. Winco Foods also has temporarily discontinued the use of all bulk barrels and bins requiring the use of scoops or tongs for unwrapped and ready-to-eat products.

Yoke’s Fresh Markets: 6-9 a.m. Wednesday. Stores will be open to seniors and vulnerable guests. Also on Wednesdays, the pharmacy will open two hours early at 7 a.m.