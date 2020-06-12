Organizers postpone 55th annual Water Follies

Organizers recently announced the postponement of the 55th annual Tri-City Water Follies set for July 24-26.

“This decision was not made lightly and was reached after much discussion and consultation with local leaders. With the available Safe Start Washington information, the board members voted to postpone,” said Kathy Powell, event director, in a statement. “We have decided that due to the current Covid-19 policies it is not feasible to have an event on the last weekend of July in 2020. We are hoping to be able to hold the event later in the year, and would like to thank all of our fans, volunteers, partners, and sponsors for their support and flexibility during this difficult time.”

More than 70,000 fans attend the three-day Tri-City Water Follies annually, according to the event’s website.

The community event features a 2.5-mile course on the Columbia River for H1 Unlimited Hydroplane racing, an Over the River Air Show and lots of shoreline activities for fans and visitors.

“The HAPO Columbia Cup and Over the River Air Show is a defining event for the region, and we want to make sure we are compliant with state regulations regarding Covid-19. An event of this magnitude takes months to plan, and the uncertainty surrounding the viability of the planned dates of July 24-26 has forced the Water Follies Board of Directors to postpone our event. We are hopeful we can still provide action on the water and excitement in the skies at a later date this year,” said Colin Hastings, president of Tri-City Water Follies.

The Tri-City Water Follies office said it planned to contact guests to arrange for refunds.