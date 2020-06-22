West Richland hires contractors for police facility

The West Richland City Council has hired the construction and design team for the first phase of the city’s new police station.

Chervenell Construction of Kennewick and Design West Architects of Kennewick were awarded a progressive design-build contract June 2. The contract is not to exceed $819,672.

Design West chose TreanorHL Architects, based in Lawrence, Kansas, to assist in designing the new facility, based on its nationwide experience with police facilities.

The design phase has already begun, and the facility is scheduled for completion by Dec. 1, 2021. The location for the new facility is on Van Giesen Street just south of Keene Road.

Voters approved a $12.5 million police station bond to voters in 2019. The 22,500-square-foot station will replace a 3,500-square-foot facility on West Van Giesen Street.