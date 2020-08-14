Tri-Citians paid half their property taxes in April. October could be another story

The property owners of Benton and Franklin counties didn’t miss a beat when it was time to pay property tax bills on some $31.5 billion in real estate in April, when the first of two payment deadlines came due.

The county treasurers who collect taxes say collections were normal, despite widespread economic challenges inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the stay-home orders it inspired.

But that’s just half the story.

Property taxes payments are split, with due dates in the spring and fall for those who don’t pay property tax bills to mortgage companies.

The second payment is due in about two months, Oct. 31. With the local economy still battered by the Covid-19 pandemic and stay-home orders that closed many local businesses, at least one local county treasurer is concerned some won’t be able to meet their obligations.

“I’m concerned about October, as are many of the treasurers in the state,” said Benton County Treasurer Ken Spencer.

Treasurers collect property taxes, which are distributed to a variety of public entities. The state as well as counties, cities, schools, fire districts, ports and junior taxing districts all rely on property taxes to fund operations.

In mid-July, Benton County had collected about 56% of the year’s total tax bill of $255 million.

That’s typical for this time of year, Spencer said. But the first deadline came early in the pandemic, before the full economic damage came into focus.

Five months later, the local unemployment rate was above 9% and a federal unemployment benefit worth $600 a week was set to expire. Spencer said he’s worried about residential property owners who have lost their income and as well as commercial landlords.

“I have several landlords who say, ‘Ken, I’m not collecting any rent,’” he said.

Franklin County too reported normal property tax collections in April. The county collected 57% of 2020’s $91.6 million property tax bill by mid-July. Treasurer Josie Koelzer said that’s similar to collection rates in recent years.

Koelzer does not share Spencer’s concerns about the coming due date.

Franklin County isn’t hard hit by the loss of tourism, one of the industries most affected by Covid-19, she said. Agriculture is an essential business and has continued. Major retailers remained open and busy.

“We shop at Walmart and online and all the ag businesses stayed open,” she said. “I think we’re going to be right on target in October.”

While some counties in western Washington extended the April tax deadline, Benton and Franklin counties held fast, saying too many jurisdictions depended on the revenue to pay bills and cover debt payments on the various bonds that pay for infrastructure, new schools, fire stations and other projects.

Spencer said delaying collections could have forced government agencies into missing payments on bond debt. Benton County doesn’t want to jeopardize its AA+ bond rating, which translates in lower interest costs on its debt.

“We worked hard to get that AA+ rating,” he said.

Both counties gave distressed property owners options to spread property tax payments over multiple months. They couldn’t waive interest penalties, which are set in law, but were able to waive county-imposed late payment charges.

In Franklin County, 44 people committed to making payments on contracts covering 58 tax parcels and $235,089. They have paid 65 percent of the collective balance to date, Koelzer said.

With uncertainty surrounding tax payments in October, the four cities of the Tri-Cities are watching their budgets with care.

Richland projects a 5% reduction in property taxes this year, although it has not yet seen evidence of it, reported spokeswoman Hollie Logan. The city’s 2020 budget is nearly $307 million.

The city of West Richland ended 2019 with a strong ending fund balance and $2.2 million in its general fund reserves, said Jessica Platt, the city’s finance director. The city has received 54% of its anticipated property tax revenue, consistent with the amount collected by the county treasurer.

“At this point, we don’t anticipate significant delinquency with property tax revenues,” she said. But if there are shortfalls, its reserves are available to fill the gap.

West Richland expects to benefit from a sales tax boost courtesy of the stay-home order, which limited in-person visits to stores and closed many businesses in March.

West Richlanders who normally shop in a neighboring jurisdiction went online. The sales taxes they pay are coming home instead of going to the neighbors.

“It’s been a benefit for West Richland,” she said.

The city of Pasco said it anticipates a $3 million negative revenue impact in 2020 and 2021, out of a total budget of $450 million.

Kennewick reports it “constantly” updates revenue projections for its $357 million biennial budget. In a nod to the pandemic, it has frozen some discretionary spending and isn’t filling non-public safety positions. It has a $2.9 million rainy day fund which it can tap if necessary.