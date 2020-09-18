Bush Car Washes sold to growing Arizona company 

An Arizona firm has bought the seven Bush Car Wash locations developed in the Tri-Cities by Tim Bush in honor of his late brother.

Mister Car Wash, based in Tucson, Arizona, now operates 13 car washes in Washington state.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bush Car Wash memberships will not be affected by the change, which took effect Sept. 17.

“Bush Car Wash is a family-run business with deep roots in the community and years of experience providing excellent service,” stated Casey Lindsay, vice president of corporate development for Mister Car Wash. “Our motto of ‘Inspiring People to Shine’ aligns nicely with the Bush’s family-oriented approach which will prepare our new team for continued success and give our new Unlimited Wash Club members and customers great service in the Evergreen State.”

In a prepared statement, Tim Bush said he worked with his sons and co-owners, TJ and Blake, to build Bush Car Wash to fulfill the vision of his late brother, Ned Gosnell. Gosnell envisioned a chain of premium car washes in 2007.

“(W)e have worked diligently to honor Ned’s family and legacy, and we know that entrusting Bush Car Wash to Mister Car Wash will continue his vision,” Tim Bush said.

The family developed the seven car washes in quick succession. The newest opened in March at 3220 Kennedy Ave. in West Richland.

The seven Bush Car Washes include one each in Richland, West Richland and Walla Walla and two each in Kennewick and Pasco.

Mister Car Wash operates 336 car washes and 31 express lube locations in 21 states. There will be no disruption as the transition proceeds, Mister Car Wash said.