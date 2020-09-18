Bush Car Washes sold to growing Arizona company 

TCAJOB Staff|September 2020

An Arizona firm has bought the seven Bush Car Wash locations developed in the Tri-Cities by Tim Bush in honor of his late brother. 

Mister Car Wash, based in Tucson, Arizona, now operates 13 car washes in Washington state. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bush Car Wash memberships will not be affected by the change, which took effect Sept. 17. 

“Bush Car Wash is a family-run business with deep roots in the community and years of experience providing excellent service,” stated Casey Lindsay, vice president of corporate development for Mister Car Wash. “Our motto of ‘Inspiring People to Shine’ aligns nicely with the Bush’s family-oriented approach which will prepare our new team for continued success and give our new Unlimited Wash Club members and customers great service in the Evergreen State.”

In a prepared statement, Tim Bush said he worked with his sons and co-owners, TJ and Blake, to build Bush Car Wash to fulfill the vision of his late brother, Ned Gosnell. Gosnell envisioned a chain of premium car washes in 2007.  

“(W)have worked diligently to honor Ned’s family and legacy, and we know that entrusting Bush Car Wash to Mister Car Wash will continue his vision,” Tim Bush said.

The family developed the seven car washes in quick succession. The newest opened in March at 3220 Kennedy Ave. in West Richland.  

The seven Bush Car Washes include one each in Richland, West Richland and Walla Walla and two each in Kennewick and Pasco 

Mister Car Wash operates 336 car washes and 31 express lube locations in 21 states. There will be no disruption as the transition proceeds, Mister Car Wash said.

The Bushes were not available for comment. 

  

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Bush Car Washes sold to growing Arizona company 

Kadlec, Tri-Cities Cancer Center commit to ‘brand’

Columbia Center owner Simon nixes Thanksgiving hours

Meals on Wheels postpones drive-thru service due to poor air quality

Read with a Child book giveaway canceled because of smoke

Fitness centers, training facilities can reopen, Inslee says

  • LS_Networks

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Calendar

Junior Achievement of Washington’s Dare to Dream Virtual Fundraising Event and Auction

September 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Cancer Crushing Challenge Virtual Run

October 1 @ 8:00 am - October 10 @ 1:00 pm

Tri-City Photography Club

October 8 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm