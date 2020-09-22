Construction underway on Circle K near West Richland Yoke’s

Construction is underway on a new Circle K convenience store, gas station and car wash in front of Yoke’s Fresh Market in West Richland.

Circle K Stores Inc. recently received permit approval for the $225,000 project at 1501 Bombing Range Road.

Circle K, operating as Land Development Consultants, outlined its vision for the property at 1501 Bombing Range Road at Paradise Way to the city of West Richland last year.

The project includes a 5,187-square-foot convenience store, 10 covered fuel pumps and a 1,262-square-foot automatic car wash.

It will be the 21st Circle K in the Tri-Cities and the second in West Richland, where the familiar red and white K logo appears on West Van Giesen Street.

The application does not identify the fuel brand, but Circle K fuel stations typically operate under the Exxon flag.

It will be the second combination convenience store-gas station-car wash at Bombing Range and Paradise. Smitty’s Paradise 76 Gas is directly across the street.

The proposed Circle K would be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, according to its application.

Circle K Stores Inc. bought the 1.8-acre property in April for $879,000 from the West Richland Group, a limited liability company associated with Greg Markel, a Kennewick-based real estate investor, developer and manager.

Buffalo Construction Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky, is the general contractor.