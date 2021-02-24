A cookie shop featuring a weekly rotating menu of more than 120 specialty flavors is opening next month in Richland.

Crumbl Cookie plans its grand opening the week of March 24, with an official grand opening day on March 26, which is a free cookie day. The dates are tentative and could change depending on construction, inspections and permitting.

The new store will serve its cookies at 2665 Queensgate Blvd. in Vintner Square, sharing a strip mall anchored by Five Guys and Maurices near Target.

Among the shop’s fancy flavors are cinnamon swirl, caramel popcorn, peanut butter oatmeal cookies with chocolate fudge frosting, red velvet white chip and molten lava with a gooey center.

Those who prefer the familiar comforts of traditional cookies can enjoy Crumbl’s warm milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies as they’re always on the menu.

Prices vary slightly by location, with base prices beginning at $3 for a single cookie, or $10 for a four-pack, according to the Crumbl Cookie website.

The store also sells half-pint ice cream in a variety of flavors: cookies & cream, salted caramel, s’mores, lemon poppyseed, chocolate cake, vanilla, Biscoff, Buckeye brownie, churro, muddy buddy and raspberry cheesecake.

The Richland store will be the first on the east side of the state, with stores already open in Covington and Puyallup.

Two cousins opened the Logan, Utah-based company in 2017, and the franchise has expanded to more than 75 locations in 11 states.