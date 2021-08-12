Julie A. Campos

Age: 25

Current city of residence: Pasco

How long have you worked for the state?

I have worked at OMWBE since August 2020, and I have been in state service since August 2018, for a total of 3 years.

Briefly describe your organization.

The Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE) is a Washington State government agency that certifies small, minority and women owned businesses, providing them with the opportunity to participate in public contracts and procurement.

OMWBE is committed to promoting equity in public contracting and procurement so small businesses led by minorities and women can flourish and we then strengthen our communities and improve the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

At OMWBE, I work as a certification analyst federally certifying women and minority-owned small businesses for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification.

Since I am passionate about racial equity and social justice, OMWBE’s mission and values drew me to the agency.

Education and certifications:

University of Washington: Master of Education Policy.

University of Washington: Bachelor’s in early childhood and family studies.

How long have you lived in the Tri-Cities?

Almost 26 years! 6 years have been on and off while I was attending the University of Washington.

How did you earn your first dollar?

My first dollar was earned working as a basketball referee for the city of Pasco. I was 14 at the time and would referee every Saturday during the winter for the youth basketball games at Pasco’s City Hall and Pasco High. I grew up playing for city of Pasco’s recreational youth basketball program as well, so it was fun to get to referee the games.

Did the pandemic affect your daily work life? If so, how?

Due to the pandemic, I am working full-time remote from my home. It has been over a year now since I started working from home full time and even though I miss being in an office socializing with colleagues, I now have grown to love working from home.

I get to do household chores during my lunch break or make myself a home cooked meal. I also started my position with OMWBE remote which was challenging at first, but now that I am fully trained and understand my work, I love meeting with businesses from home.

What was your dream job as a child?

As a child, my dream job was to be on Disney Channel.

Tell us about your community involvement/community service.

When I moved back to Pasco in August of 2019, after living in Seattle for six years, I knew I wanted to make a difference in the community that raised me. Shortly after, I got involved in a few different organizations.

Currently, I am an elected precinct committee officer and I am a member of LULAC, The League of United Latin American Citizens. I am also on the Park and Recreation Advisory Board for the city of Pasco.

I am excited to participate on the board because civic engagement and the health and wellness of Pasco is very important to me.

Additionally, I am passionate about advocating for our immigrant community in Washington state as both of my parents are immigrants.

I volunteer on the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN) hotline which provides the Washington immigrant community with resources and support pertaining to immigration and Covid-19. I also volunteer for the Washington Immigrant Network (WIN), managing their social media accounts, and most recently became their new secretary for this business resource group for state employees.

They provide a great network for immigrants and allies to come together and connect and share the value of a diverse workforce.

How do you achieve work-life balance?

I actually aspire to practice work-life integration. Rather than balancing both, I integrate both into my life because I know 50-50 between work and life is not always realistic.

Some useful strategies that help me prioritize my life outside of work is always having a vacation or something fun scheduled because I then have something to look forward to. I also schedule time to spend outside in the sun and integrate movement into my workday. I go on walks during my lunch break or I will do an at home workout. It also helps that I turn off my work computer on the weekends.

Do you have family? Pets?

I love my family and I am so happy I chose to move back to Pasco to spend more time with them.

I have been blessed to have been raised by my two parents who are both immigrants from Mexico. I have two older sisters as well. I am the youngest of three, so I was able to learn a lot from both of them. I also have two beautiful nieces and a soon-to-be born nephew. I also have a lot of extended family throughout the Tri-Cities.

As for pets, I hope to have a pug one day!

What brought you to the Tri-Cities?

Did you grow up here?

I grew up in Pasco. I was born at Kennewick General Hospital and my parents have lived in Pasco since their migration from Mexico.

I lived here for 18 years, then moved to Seattle in 2013 to attend the University of Washington and moved back in August 2019. I love Pasco and I am so grateful for all the opportunities Pasco has given my family and I and continues to give to the Latinx community. I am so proud of Pasco!