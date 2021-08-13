LIGO science center construction nears completion

Completion of the $7.7 million LIGO Exploration Center, called LExC, is on track to be completed by the end of September, with a spring 2022 grand opening planned.

LIGO Hanford, one of two detectors making up the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, broke ground in fall 2020 on the science center.

Expected to host up to 10,000 students each year, in addition to other public visitors, it will feature interactive exhibits.