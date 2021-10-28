Holiday Bazaars 2021

Bazaars are back after taking a hiatus last fall and winter because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many are requiring masks, citing health officials’ recommendations to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Here’s our roundup of local bazaars:

Nov. 5-7

Custer’s Christmas Arts & Crafts Show: Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. HAPO Center, 600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Details at custershows.com.

Nov. 5-6

St. Joseph’s Arts & Crafts Bazaar: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, Dillon Hall, 520 S. Garfield St., Kennewick. Handmade items made by Tri-City and Northwest artisans, bake sale. Home-cooked luncheon is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Nonperishable food items donated at the door will be donated to Second Harvest food bank.

Nov. 5

West Highlands Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St, Kennewick. More than 25 vendors selling wreaths, ornaments, home decor, baby items, kitchen items, cotton candy, bake sale and more. Masks are required.

Nov. 6

Annual Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadows Drive, Richland. Handcrafted items, fine art and gourmet specialty foods.

West Highlands Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick. More than 25 vendors selling wreaths, ornaments, home decor, baby items, kitchen items, cotton candy, bake sale and more. Masks are required.

Nov. 7

Fall into Autumn Bazaar: Noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Drawings, every 30 minutes, 30+ vendors, crafters and artists. Hosted by Nancy’s Crochet Obsession.

Nov. 13

Harvest Bazaar: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Best Western Plus, Kennewick, 4001 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. Vendors, bake sale, drawings, kids’ crafts, more. Hosted by Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities. Masks required.

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pasco Eagles, 2829 Sylvester St., Pasco.

Southridge Music Boosters’ Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Shopping, student music, drawings. Admission is $2.

Thanksgiving Bazaar at Carousel of Dreams: Noon-4 p.m., 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Nov. 20

Jason Lee Elementary’s Fall Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Jason Lee Elementary, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland. More than 50 craft and food vendors, drawings. Free admission.

Marcus Whitman Elementary Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1704 Gray St., Richland. Event is annual fundraiser for school’s PTO. Food, drinks, and snacks available to purchase. Masks required.

Calvary Chapel’s Make a Difference Bazaar: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. This 16th annual event features homemade gifts, decor and furniture from 50+ vendors and select direct sale merchants. Event proceeds go toward local youth outreaches of Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities.

Moms Supporting Moms Craft & Gift Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901-F Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Dino Drop-In’s event features local moms and their hobbies, talents, businesses and more.

Nov. 27

Princess Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princess Theatre Green Room, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission.

Dec. 4

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Best Western Plus, Kennewick, 4001 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. Vendors, bake sale, drawings, kids’ crafts, more. Hosted by Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities. Masks required.

Jingle Bell Bash, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Roscoe’s Coffee, 2003 Logston Blvd., Richland. More than 30 local vendors, offering free coffee roasting tours, live music performed by Tupelo Joe, Ciao Wagon and Santa.

Grace Hollow Winter Market: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3500 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

Dec. 11

Benton City Winterfest Bazaar: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Community Center, 806 Dale Ave.; farmers market building, 511 Ninth St. and along Dale Avenue.

Dec. 13

Pasco Eagles Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Details at pascoeagles.com .

Dec. 17-18

Holiday Bazaar: Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Southridge Sports and Events Complex. $5 admission with kids under 12 free. Details: go2kennewick.com/1319/Harvest-Bazaar.

Christmas Bazaar: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Holiday Inn Express, 4525 Convention Place, Pasco. About 50 vendors from direct sales consultants, homemade items from local vendors and food.

Dec. 17-19

Fifth annual Home for the Holidays: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Local and regional retail and handcrafted vendors, blood drive for American Red Cross.

Dec. 18

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Best Western Plus, Kennewick, 4001 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick. Vendors, bake sale, drawings, kids’ crafts, more. Hosted by Family Resource Center of the Tri-Cities. Masks required.

