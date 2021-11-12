PNNL dedicates $90M Energy Sciences Center

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee helped dedicate a $90 million research facility at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory campus in Richland on Oct. 29.

The event was held online but served as a celebration for a new center for scientific discovery in chemistry, materials science and computing.

The new Energy Sciences Center is focused on helping the U.S. meet decarbonization goals by reducing vehicle emissions, developing next-generation energy storage technology and more efficient manufacturing methods.

“Meeting the goal we set here in Washington of transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050 will require continued scientific and technological advances,” Inslee said. “It is my hope that those next big breakthroughs will be made right here in the Energy Sciences Center.”

The 140,000-square-foot facility has space for 52 laboratories, flexible space for collaboration, conference room and offices for 250 staff and visiting researchers.

Congress approved the $90 million in March 2018. The state contributed $8 million to equip it through its Clean Energy Fund. Battelle, which manages PNNL for the U.S. Department of Energy, provided $5 million.