Bankruptcies – April 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:

Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged.

Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them.

Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for foreclosure.

Chapter 13 — Plan is devised by the individual to pay a percentage of debt based on ability to pay. All disposable income must be used to pay debts.

Information provided by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Spokane.

CHAPTER 7

Florence L. Coleman, 225504 E. Cochran Road, Kennewick.

Dannira Jimenez, 7610 Massey Drive, Pasco.

Shawn Michelle Campbell, 3400 W. First Place, #18, Kennewick.

Jose Carreon & Josefina Carreon, 1505 S. Road 40 East, #716, Pasco.

Stephen Rae Huff, 3617 S. Newport Place, Kennewick.

Tiffani Adrianna Edmondson, 1105 W. 10th Ave., #249, Kennewick.

Frank Earl Pullum & Cynthia Ann Pullum, 60304 N. Thomas Road, Benton City.

Sigifredo Araujo, 11525 N. Peaceful PR NW, Prosser.

Quentin Jared Holguin & Katie Nicole Holguin, 519 Catskill St., Richland.

Deborah Jean Wick, 7901 Budsage Drive, Pasco.

Swayze Michelle Valentine, 5705 W. 11th Place, Kennewick.

Danielle Marie Bender, 8701 W. Yellowstone Ave., Kennewick.

Iban B Madrigal, 2906 W. Seventh Ave., #50, Kennewick.

Jorge Andres Friedrich, 7701 W. Fourth Ave., #D306, Kennewick.

Kristy Lynn McKinnon, 8701 W. Ninth Ave., Kennewick.

Gerald Gregory Larman, 5031 W. Clearwater Ave., #117, Kennewick.

Madge Ellen Fraley, 4771 Corvina St., Richland.

Tony A. Harrington, 6200 James St., West Richland.

Austin Allen-Taylor Hoch, 4311 S. Kingwood St., Kennewick.

Maria Cisneros Farias, 401 Belle Ave., #3, Benton City.

Adrianna Nicole Salazar, 4227 Messara Lane, Pasco.

Rosario Saldana, 7818 Cassiar Drive, Pasco.

Bianca Soto, 9315 Chapel Hill Blvd., #F6202, Pasco.

CHAPTER 13

Yanet Garcia, 2906 W. Seventh Ave., #11, Kennewick.

Moises Alfredo Robles, 412 N. Arbutus Ave., Pasco.