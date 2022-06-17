Vista Field is officially open for business.

The Port of Kennewick dedicated its prized redevelopment project on June 16 with speeches, a performance by British glam rocker John Waite and plans to begin selling sites to private developers.

The port closed the former municipal airport at the end of 2013 and recently completed a $4.9 million infrastructure project that set the stage to transform the 103-acre property into a mixed-use development with homes and businesses in a pedestrian-friendly village constructed around an 850-foot network of streams and fountains.

The first of eight phases involves 21 parcels on 20 acres at the heart of the site, which is east of the Columbia Center retail area. Lot sizes are 15,000 square feet and below with utilities already available.

Four parcels are earmarked for single-family development, seven for live-work development and the remainder for mixed-use.

The port will not sell to just anyone. Prospective bidders are encouraged to tailor their offers to the vision for Vista Field.

Amber Hanchette, the port’s real estate director, is the sales contact. The port pays buyers’ brokers a 4% commission.

The port expects to take about four weeks to evaluate proposals. Buyers will still have to go through the traditional closing process and submit building plans to the city for permits.

Information, including prices, will be posted at vistafield.com, a standalone web site that launched shortly before the official groundbreaking.

The website includes a map of available parcels, as well as plans and standards documents to guide prospective builders, including the master plan, CCRs (for covenants, codes and restrictions), design standards and more.

Richland-based Total Site Services LLC was the contractor for the infrastructure work, which included streets and utilities, and the water feature including fountains, walkways and bridges.

At full buildout, Visa Field is expected to be home to an estimated 740,000 square feet of retail, office, service and entertainment space, 1,000 homes, condominiums and apartments and a central plaza with public space. Private investment is expected to approach $500 million.