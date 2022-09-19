New date announced for annual senior picnic

Seniors can button up their favorite Hawaiian shirt or slip into their favorite tropical dress to celebrate the return of the All Senior Picnic on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The 27th annual event was postponed Sept. 15 because of unhealthy air quality.

It returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland after taking a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hawaiian-themed event features food, entertainment and prizes.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the park behind the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, weather permitting. The event will move indoors if there’s inclement weather.

Participants are encouraged to dress in Hawaiian-themed attire.

Each participant will receive a Hawaiian lei at check-in.

Lunch, which is included in the $5 admission cost, features pulled pork sandwich, potato salad skewer, vegetable and a small scone from Columbia Industries’ Opportunity Kitchen. Beverages include Pepsi sodas (Pepsi, Diet and Sierra Mist), coffee or water.

Entertainment

Music and a variety of performances are planned to entertain the seniors, including Gary Malner, singer and accordionist; Gabe Knutzen, ukulele; and Keith Ramsay, with his Fired Up Magic show.

Joel Shepherd, a fitness specialist with The Pacific Clinic, will offer a post-lunch presentation on exercise for seniors.

Seniors also can get a “shot for a shot.” Receive a free flu shot, provided by Rx Pharmacy, along with a non-alcoholic shot.

Seniors can use the Hawaiian-themed backdrop for selfie photos and sip non-alcoholic drinks at the Blue Hawaiian Tiki Bar.

Seniors also can visit vendors from senior-related businesses and nonprofit tables offering services benefiting seniors.

Event parking and transit

Handicapped parking and limited public parking will be available in front of the community center.

Two additional parking areas with shuttle service to the center also will be available.

The parking lot north-adjacent to the Howard Amon Park fingernail stage will be serviced by the Benton-Franklin County Sheriff Posse volunteers using four-person golf carts. The Columbia Point Marina Park, parking lot, 660 Columbia Point Drive in Richland, will offer shuttles to the picnic via an ADA-friendly Benton Franklin Transit van.

Participants also can use Ben Franklin Transit to attend. Transportation from your home can be arranged using the BFT planner at bft.org. For more information on using BFT services, call 509-735-5100.

Community sponsors are the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, the Richland Senior Association and Active 4 Life.

Many local businesses are contributing to this event, including Parkview Estates Kennewick, Sun Terrace Prosser, Atomic Home Health Richland; Brookdale Communities, HAPO Community Credit Union, Columbia Basin Hearing Center and Densow’s Medical Supplies.

How to buy a button

Admission buttons are on sale for $5 at these locations:

—Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland.

—Pasco Parks & Recreation, 525 N. Third Ave., Pasco.

—Southridge Events & Sports Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Each button will have a number that will be used for prize drawings throughout the day.

For more information, call 509-713-9495.