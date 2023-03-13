Business Briefs – March 2023

Transit extends service to east Pasco, Amazon warehouses

Ben Franklin Transit has extended Pasco’s Route 64 service to include the new Amazon warehouses, as well as the communities of Tierra Vida and Lakeview near Highway 12 in Pasco.

The service, which launched March 12, will provide greater access to public transportation for both east Pasco residents and those commuting to the new Amazon facilities.

“We have partnered with Amazon to make transit services available to their employees as soon as the facilities are up and running,” said BFT General Manager Rachelle Glazier in a statement.

Lamb Weston completes purchase of Meijer

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) recently completed its purchase of the remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods B.V.

The final transaction consideration consisted of $525 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments, and more than 1.9 million shares of Lamb Weston common stock.

The company, based in Eagle, Idaho, announced its intent to purchase the interest in October 2022.

Lamb Weston now owns 100% of Lamb-Weston/Meijer, which formerly operated as a 50-50 joint venture between a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lamb Weston and Meijer Frozen Foods.

With the acquisition, the company adds an additional five manufacturing facilities to its footprint worldwide, including four facilities in the Netherlands and one in the United Kingdom, as well as a sixth manufacturing facility operated through a 75% interest in a joint venture in Austria.

These facilities produce nearly 2 billion pounds of finished frozen products annually.

Lamb Weston operates frozen potato plants as well as storage facilities throughout the Mid-Columbia and has research facilities in Richland and corporate offices in Kennewick.

Women of Distinction nominations due March 20

The deadline for nominations for the Washington State University Tri-Cities Women of Distinction Awards is March 20.

The award recognizes campus and community members who have made notable contributions to WSU Tri-Cities through service, teaching or involvement.

The award is presented to five people each year.

WSU Tri-Cities will host an award ceremony April 20 at the WSU Tri-Cities Art Center to honor the winners, as well as those nominated for the award.

The Women of Distinction Stories Exhibit highlighting previous members will be on display April 20-27.

To submit a nomination and for more information, go to: tricities.wsu.edu/women-of-distinction.

Send goat to a favorite business to help nonprofit

The Wishing Star Foundation will be delivering baby goats for visits within the Tri-City community April 10-14.

A $75 donation to the nonprofit enables members of the community to have fun with unsuspecting friends, family or colleagues by having a real baby goat delivered to offices or businesses on the day and time of their choice.

The recipient who has been “goated” will be asked to donate any amount to pay for the removal of the four-legged kid.

Anyone can sign up to deliver a goat, or they can buy $100 “goat insurance” to prevent a surprise visit by going to wishingstar.org/events/goats.

Wishing Star provides wishes to children who are terminal or battling a life-threatening illness in Spokane, Tri-Cities and Kootenai counties.

Scholarships for CTE students now open

Washington’s top career and technical education (CTE) students may apply for a scholarship that can help them pay for up to two years of college.

The Washington Award for Vocational Excellence is a merit-based award that helps undergraduate students pay for tuition and other costs at Washington colleges, universities or private career schools.

Top career and technical education students at both the high school and community and technical college level are eligible to apply.

These students study marine science, automotive technology, advanced manufacturing, information technology, agriculture and more.

The scholarship pays up to two years of tuition or other costs. The minimum award is $4,500 per year for up to two years, or $9,000. The maximum award is $11,700 per year for up to two years, or $23,400. Awards may vary depending on where the student goes to school.

As many as 147 students will receive scholarships this year – two high school students, and one community or technical college student from each of Washington’s 49 legislative districts.

To qualify, students must have completed high school or community and technical college career technical education courses.

Entries will be accepted through March 17. To apply and learn more, go to: wtb.wa.gov/wave.

Need to hire for entry-level positions? Try the KSD job fair

Businesses needing to hire entry-level positions can participate in the Kennewick School District’s upcoming Student Job Fair.

The job fair runs from 6-8 p.m. April 19 at Kennewick High School.

The event focuses on connecting local businesses with students seeking part-time, full-time or summer positions.

Goals for this event include connecting graduating seniors who want to move directly into the workforce with businesses that have entry-level positions and opportunities for growth, and helping younger students gain work experience with part-time or summer employment opportunities.

Interested in hosting a table and participating? Go to: bit.ly/KSDjobfair.

Tickets on sale to celebrate Tri-Citian of the Year

Celebrate the Tri-Cities’ top civic leader during the Tri-Citian of the Year Award program.

Tickets are on sale for the annual event.

The award will be announced April 27 during a dinner program at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Tickets to attend cost $75.

The keynote speaker is Sylvester “Syl” Neal, past president of Kiwanis International who spent his career in public service as a firefighter, airport security chief and state fire marshal.

The Tri-Citian of the Year award exemplifies the highest standards of community service and leadership. The nomination deadline was March 10.

Last year’s winner was Mark Brault, the volunteer chief executive officer for Grace Clinic, who was honored for his decades of community service to several nonprofits in the region.

The award is sponsored by the six Rotary clubs and five Kiwanis clubs in the Tri-Cities.

Go to: tricitianoftheyear.com.

State’s universal masking requirements to end April 3

The universal state masking requirements in health care, long-term care and adult correctional facilities ends April 3.

Covid-19, RSV and influenza disease rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline since the end of last year, state health official said.

The state Department of Health infection prevention and control guidance continues to recommend masks for patients, health care providers and visitors in health care settings.

Local or tribal governments, facilities and providers may choose to continue to require masks in these or other settings.

Several worker protection requirements enforced by the state’s Department of Labor & Industries remain in effect, including that employees and contractors may choose to use face masks or other personal protective equipment on the job without employer retaliation.

Additionally, under the state Health Emergency Labor Standards Act rules, several key worker protections remain in place until the federal pandemic response declaration ends May 11.

Pasco seeks grants for proposed Road 76 overpass

The city of Pasco has announced it is seeking grants to build a Road 76 overpass, a project estimated to cost $22.8 million.

The project would provide a way for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians to cross Interstate 182 between Burden and Chapel Hill boulevards.

The city said the proposed project will help to relieve congestion on the Road 68 corridor and provide pedestrians and bicyclists with a safe connection across I-182.

The city is pursuing funding opportunities at the private, city, state and federal levels and plans to advance this project to design, right-of-way acquisition and construction as soon as the funding is secured.

A link to an interactive comment map (bit.ly/Rd76Overpass) shows how community members can share their thoughts about the project.

Applicants sought to serve on Pasco School Board

Applications are now available to Pasco School District residents interested in serving the unexpired term for board position No. 1 through November 2023.

Potential board members must live in the Pasco School District, be a United States citizen and a registered voter. This is a volunteer and unpaid position.

The district boundary map can be found on the district’s school board elections website.

Applications are available by filling out the electronic submission form at psd1.org/boardapplication. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 24.

Tickets on sale for new Umatilla music festival

Tickets are on sale for the Rock the Locks Music Festival in Umatilla, Oregon.

The three-day festival is held Oct. 6-8 at the Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette St., in Umatilla.

The event will feature ZZ Top, Collective Soul and Night Ranger, along with rockers Hinder, original Queensryche vocalist Geoff Tate, Ozomatli, Everclear, Royal Bliss, Winger, and David Cook, winner of season 7 of “American Idol,” and more.

Rock the Locks Music Festival is a three-day music festival bringing together thousands of music lovers to enjoy more than 25 bands on two stages.

Festival attendees will have plenty of on-site amenities to enhance their experience including over 30 food and merchandise vendors, on-site camping, a general store and beer gardens.

General admission, camping and VIP tickets are on sale. Go to: rockthelocks.org.