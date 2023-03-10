Kennewick-based company renovates historic hotel

TCAJOB Staff|March 2023

The Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa in Hood River, Oregon, recently unveiled its new look after a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The 42-room property is managed by A-1 Hospitality Group of Kennewick, and the historic renovations were completed by InnSpace of Kalispell, Montana.

The four-story hotel is at 4000 Westcliff Drive in the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area.

“We are thrilled to have completed a full restoration of the Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa. The hotel was originally built in 1920 and one of our main priorities was finding a way to provide a refresh while preserving the historic integrity of the hotel,” said Taran Patel, managing principal of A-1 Hospitality Group, in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming all of our past and future guests to share the new enhanced experience.”

The hotel offers riverside or garden-side rooms and king-sized beds.

Riverside rooms offer views of the Columbia River while garden-side rooms feature views of Pacific Northwest gardens.

All rooms offer 55” flat-panel televisions and air conditioning, and deluxe rooms are equipped with fireplaces.

“InnSpace is honored to be involved in a project at such an iconic resort in Hood River,” said Russell Markham, director of design and procurement at InnSpace. “The renovation design complements the history of the building to create a memorable space for guests who desire a cultured experience with a feel of a bygone era, deep in the woods of Oregon.”

Morning coffee is available daily in the lobby and guest services include a full-service spa, four meeting rooms, wedding venues, the award-winning Simon’s Cliffhouse Restaurant, the Valentino Lounge and an outdoor terrace for dining and drinks.

Go to: ColumbiaGorgeHotel.com.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Who deserves the Tri-Citian of the Year Award? Nominations are open 

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Calendar

Junior Achievement Bowling Classic: Tropical Bowl!

May 2 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Junior Achievement Bowling Classic: Tropical Bowl!

May 3 @ 3:00 am - May 21 @ 3:00 am

Heart of Healing Benefit for Cork’s Place Kids Grief Center

April 15 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm