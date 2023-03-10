Kennewick-based company renovates historic hotel

The Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa in Hood River, Oregon, recently unveiled its new look after a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The 42-room property is managed by A-1 Hospitality Group of Kennewick, and the historic renovations were completed by InnSpace of Kalispell, Montana.

The four-story hotel is at 4000 Westcliff Drive in the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area.

“We are thrilled to have completed a full restoration of the Columbia Gorge Hotel & Spa. The hotel was originally built in 1920 and one of our main priorities was finding a way to provide a refresh while preserving the historic integrity of the hotel,” said Taran Patel, managing principal of A-1 Hospitality Group, in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming all of our past and future guests to share the new enhanced experience.”

The hotel offers riverside or garden-side rooms and king-sized beds.

Riverside rooms offer views of the Columbia River while garden-side rooms feature views of Pacific Northwest gardens.

All rooms offer 55” flat-panel televisions and air conditioning, and deluxe rooms are equipped with fireplaces.

“InnSpace is honored to be involved in a project at such an iconic resort in Hood River,” said Russell Markham, director of design and procurement at InnSpace. “The renovation design complements the history of the building to create a memorable space for guests who desire a cultured experience with a feel of a bygone era, deep in the woods of Oregon.”

Morning coffee is available daily in the lobby and guest services include a full-service spa, four meeting rooms, wedding venues, the award-winning Simon’s Cliffhouse Restaurant, the Valentino Lounge and an outdoor terrace for dining and drinks.

