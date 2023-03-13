State hospitality grants now available

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced plans to award $100 million in hospitality and lodging grants.

The program will award one-time grants to eligible restaurants, hotels, motels and other small hospitality businesses in the state that were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 public health crisis.

Grants are for hospitality and lodging businesses including restaurants, food stands, trucks, carts, caterers, breweries, microbreweries, wineries, distilleries, hotels, motels or similar establishments, and other hospitality organizations.

Interested applicants can subscribe for updates to receive more information about this funding opportunity when it becomes available.

Go to: wahospitalitygrants.com.

Hospitality association to provide industry talk

The Washington Hospitality Association’s will provide a “State of the Industry” virtual event at 10 a.m. March 22.

Guests include Jenn Pickett of Wenspok Companies and Patrick Yearout of Ivar’s & Kidd Valley Restaurants.

Other industry experts and operators will participate to provide a look at labor trends and the Clean Buildings Act.

Go to: bit.ly/WHAvirtualevent.