Top Properties – April 2023

Top property values listed start at $700,000 and have been rounded to the nearest hundred figure. Property values are public record and can be found by visiting the county assessor’s office.

BENTON COUNTY

56921 W. PR NW, Prosser, 2,605-square-foot home on 7 acres. Price: $710,000. Buyer: Wendell Lee & Natalie Sian Cook. Seller: Melissa Ann Mehrer.

Property north of Interstate 82 and west of North Gap Road, Prosser, 13-acre home site. Price: $1.8 million. Buyer: Hayden Homes LLC. Seller: CW-Merlot LLC.

98613 E. 162 PR SE, Kennewick, 2,636-square-foot home on 2.5 acres. Price: $1 million. Buyer: Jose Medelez Sr. & Maria L. Medelez. Seller: Adam E. & Becki M. Hamel.

5428 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, five commercial buildings ranging in size from 1,440 square feet to 3,000 square feet. Price: $1.3 million. Buyer: Just Rosas Corp. Seller: Connie Wormington & Sanford P. Wormington Jr.

40223 E. Ruppert Road, Benton City, 3,054-square-foot home and pole building on 2.7 acres. Price: $750,000. Buyer: Christian Alex & Melinda L. Linde. Seller: Scott Rayner & Treah A. Pierce.

5500 Hershey Lane, West Richland, 2,907-square-foot. Price: $700,000. Buyer: Patrich & Hong Nguyen. Seller: Rosado Shadya B. Maldonado.

6006 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, 3,252-square-foot convenience store. Price: $2.7 million. Buyer: Gill Cstores LLC. Seller: Circle K Stores Inc.

300 Northview Loop, West Richland, 2,500-square-foot home. Price: $735,000. Buyer: Daniel & Sherry Ellis. Seller: Stuart Marc & Kimberly Joyce Goldstein.

1864 Somers Lane, Richland, 3,000-square-foot home. Price: $816,000. Buyer: Aaron Paul & Carrie K. Kelly. Seller: Yong Yuan & Xingyuan Chen.

84905 E. Wallowa Road, Kennewick, 3,304-square-foot home. Price: $950,000. Buyer: Nathaniel Holden & Naomia May. Seller: Michael R. Wlodarczyk & Diana P. Hodson-Wlodarczyk.

1526 Meadow Hills Drive, Richland, 1,931-square-foot home. Price: $750,000. Buyer: Peter & Andrea Adee. Seller: Stephen P. & LaDawn R. Skurka.

3385 Nicholas Lane, West Richland, 1,866-square-foot home. Price: $837,000. Buyer: Rebecca Mantanona. Seller: Dennis Sawby Construction LLC.

2752 Ketch Road, Richland, 3,046-square-foot home. Price: $760,000. Buyer: Christopher Jordan Martinez & Carla Belen Acosta-Fajardo. Seller: Pahlisch Homes at Horn Rapids Limited Partnership.

825 Meadows Drive South, Richland, 2,287-square-foot home. Price: $740,000. Buyer: Megan & Keith Knight. Seller: Kandice Dianne Schultz.

6606 W. 20th Ave., Kennewick, 3,500-square-foot home. Price: $800,000. Buyer: Todd Knittel. Seller: Glen & Sharla K. Marshall.

358 Clovernook St., Richland, 2,718-square-foot home. Price: $865,000. Buyer: Tyler & Jillian Harlington. Seller: R & L Farms LLC.

86506 Calico Road, Kennewick, 2,566-square-foot home. Price: $815,000. Buyer: Mark Brown. Seller: Gregory Don & Nancy Ann Hall Trustees.

3606 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, 2,500-square-foot convenience store. Price: $765,000. Buyer: Bimal 13 LLC. Seller: ABC Pacific Corporation.

102921 E. Tatum Blvd., Kennewick, 3,752-square-foot home. Price: $1.5 million. Buyer: Wanda Sue & Stephen R. Mason. Seller: Rebel Cottonwood LLC.

736 Marla Loop, Richland, 0.26-acre home site. Price: $806,000. Buyer: Nicholas S. Howard. Seller: Peake Contractors LLC.

35501 N. Hinzerling Road, Prosser, 3,675-square-foot commercial building, 2,184-square-foot home, three pole buildings on 60 acres. Price: $950,000. Buyer: Karin I. Brown. Seller: Dustin DeWeber.

4335 Fallon Drive, West Richland, apartment complex. Price: $1.4 million. Buyer: Padilla VI LLC. Seller: Ambience Holdings 2001 LLC.

1804 W. 51st Ave., Kennewick, 2,320-square-foot home. Price: $705,000. Buyer: Timothy & Stephanie Doherty. Seller: Vickie Lynn DeYoung.

97801 E. Ridgeview Drive, Kennewick, 1,904-square-foot home. Price: $705,000. Buyer: Myron Lewis & Lisa Lorene Baird. Seller: Alan & Beth Wilkins.

108215 E. Pine Hollow PR SE, Kennewick, 3,070-square-foot home and pole building on 4.75 acres. Price: $850,000. Buyer: Sebastian A. & Sarah M. Moritzky. Seller: Robert J. Wenger Jr. & Elizabeth Susan Karr.

537 Lazio Way, Richland, 2,650-square-foot home. Price: $715,000. Buyer: Laura Lynn Curtis. Seller: Titan Homes LLC.

24504 S. Oak St., Kennewick, 2,856-square-foot home. Price: $795,000. Buyer: Dennis L. & Natalie B. Faulkner. Seller: Fanco Construction Inc.

5209 S. Tacoma Court, Kennewick, 3,091-square-foot home. Price: $795,000. Buyer: Robert G. Schultz. Seller: Cartus Financial Corporation.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

4737 Sedona Court, 3,326-square-foot home. Price: $800,000. Buyer: Eugenio M. & Maria G. Martinez. Seller: Jose C. & Blanca Garza.

63050 Chapel Hill Blvd., Pasco, 3,760-square-foot home. Price: $725,000. Buyer: Todd & Abby Coleman. Seller: Bao Nguyen.

5709 W. Pearl St., Pasco, 2,542-square-foot home. Price: $709,000. Buyer: Keith David Dunaway et al. Seller: Anthony H. Buel.

Four parcels adjacent to City View Cemetery, Pasco, 1.77 acres of undeveloped land. Price: $700,000. Buyer: The Death Merchant LLC. Seller: Rost Bros LLC.

5921 Road 60, Pasco, 19,840- and 9,916-square-foot assisted living facility. Price: $6.5 million. Buyer: Northcare Property LLC. Seller: BV AL Pasco I LLC.

4008 Desert Plateau Drive, Pasco, 2,543-square-foot home. Price: $705,000. Buyer: Nanette G. Walkley. Seller: Judith L. Donaldson.

8413 Whipple Ave., Pasco, 2,303-square-foot home. Price: $875,000. Buyer: Jason A. & Robbie C. Zook (TR). Seller: David & Doretta Pratt.

3218 Glade North Road, Pasco, 2,400-square-foot equipment shop building on 3 acres. Price: $775,000. Buyer: Harms Holding Co. LLC. Seller: John Hieb.

2981 W. Sagemoor Road, Pasco, multiwide home on 366 acres. Price: $3.7 million. Buyer: Lynette J. Kulp (TR / et al.). Seller: Carolynn A. Caldie (et al.) and Sanerett LLC.