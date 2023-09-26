Holiday Bazaars 2023
|September 2023
Here’s our annual roundup of Tri-Cities area bazaars:
Oct. 7
- Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m., The Highway Church, 2715 W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick.
Oct. 12
- Goose Ridge Fall Market: noon-8 p.m., Goose Ridge Estate Winery, 16304 N. Dallas Road, Richland. Go to: gooseridge.com/visit/events/richland.
Oct. 14
- Harvest in Bloom Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 120 Paradise Road, Connell. Cost: free, classes offered for a fee. Go to: yourinbloom.com/events-classes.
- Highlands Middle School Fall Bazaar: organized by the Parent Teacher Organization, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Highlands Middle School Gym, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick.
Oct. 20-21
- Fall Market: noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Cost: free.
Oct. 21
- Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick.
- United Women in Faith Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prosser United Methodist Church, 824 Sixth St., Prosser.
- A Haunting at the Carousel: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
- Uptown Shopping Center’s Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1300 George Washington Way, Richland.
- First annual Cottonwood Springs Fall Craft Fair: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 21005 Cottonwood Springs Blvd., Kennewick.
Oct. 28
- Happy HalloThankMas Holiday Craft Fair: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.
Nov. 3-5
- Custer’s Christmas Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Hapo Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $8 for one day, $10 for weekend pass; children 12 and under are free.
Nov. 4
- Pasco High Bulldog Cheer Holiday Popup Event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco.
Nov. 5
- Maker of Things: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Nov. 10-11
- Harvest Bazaar: noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Numerica Pavilion Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Admission: $5 per person, ages 12 and under free.
- Makers Market: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Nov. 11
- Pasco Eagles 2241 Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.
Nov. 18
- Marcus Whitman Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland.
- Hello, November!: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
- Southridge Music Boosters Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd.
- Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland.
Nov. 24-25
- Tri-Cities Holiday Expo: noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Hapo Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco.
Nov. 25
- Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
- Small Business Saturday: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Dec. 2
- Jingle Bell Bash: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roscoe’s Coffee, 2003 Logston Blvd., Richland. Cost: free.
- Lincoln Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave., Kennewick.
Dec. 7
- Holiday Maker’s Market: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Hosted by Atomic Alchemy.
Dec. 9
- Hanford High School Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland.
- Benton City Winterfest Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ki-Be High School, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City.
- Confection Selection: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.
Dec. 10
- Snowed In Bazaar: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Dec. 17
- Stocking Stuffer Bazaar: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
To be included on this list, email rachel@tcjournal.biz with details about your bazaar, including time, date, place and cost.