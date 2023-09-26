Holiday Bazaars 2023

Rachel Visick|September 2023

Here’s our annual roundup of Tri-Cities area bazaars: 

Oct. 7 

  • Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m., The Highway Church, 2715 W. Seventh Ave., Kennewick. 

Oct. 12 

Oct. 14 

  • Harvest in Bloom Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 120 Paradise Road, Connell. Cost: free, classes offered for a fee. Go to: yourinbloom.com/events-classes.
  • Highlands Middle School Fall Bazaar: organized by the Parent Teacher Organization, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Highlands Middle School Gym, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick.

Oct. 20-21 

  • Fall Market: noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Cost: free. 

Oct. 21 

  • Holly Daze Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick.
  • United Women in Faith Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prosser United Methodist Church, 824 Sixth St., Prosser. 
  • A Haunting at the Carousel: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
  • Uptown Shopping Center’s Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1300 George Washington Way, Richland.
  • First annual Cottonwood Springs Fall Craft Fair: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 21005 Cottonwood Springs Blvd., Kennewick.

Oct. 28 

  • Happy HalloThankMas Holiday Craft Fair: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.

Nov. 3-5 

  • Custer’s Christmas Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Hapo Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $8 for one day, $10 for weekend pass; children 12 and under are free.

Nov. 4 

  • Pasco High Bulldog Cheer Holiday Popup Event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco.

Nov. 5 

  • Maker of Things: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Nov. 10-11 

  • Harvest Bazaar: noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Numerica Pavilion Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Admission: $5 per person, ages 12 and under free.
  • Makers Market: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland.

Nov. 11 

  • Pasco Eagles 2241 Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco.

Nov. 18 

  • Marcus Whitman Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland. 
  • Hello, November!: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
  • Southridge Music Boosters Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd.
  • Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland.

Nov. 24-25 

  • Tri-Cities Holiday Expo: noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Hapo Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. 

Nov. 25 

  • Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
  • Small Business Saturday: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Dec. 2  

  • Jingle Bell Bash: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roscoe’s Coffee, 2003 Logston Blvd., Richland. Cost: free.
  • Lincoln Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 20th Ave., Kennewick.

Dec. 7  

  • Holiday Maker’s Market: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Uptown Theater, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Hosted by Atomic Alchemy. 

Dec. 9  

  • Hanford High School Winter Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. 
  • Benton City Winterfest Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ki-Be High School, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City.
  • Confection Selection: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick. 

Dec. 10  

  • Snowed In Bazaar: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Dec. 17  

  • Stocking Stuffer Bazaar: noon-4 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

To be included on this list, email rachel@tcjournal.biz with details about your bazaar, including time, date, place and cost. 

