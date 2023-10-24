Prosser Memorial Hospital hits construction milestone

Prosser Memorial Health’s $112 million hospital complex hits a construction milestone on Oct. 26.

The last structural beam, signed by employees and donors, will be raised.

Bouten Construction of Richland is the general contractor.

The new hospital will replace an aging facility at 723 Memorial St. Built in 1947, the existing hospital is not fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it sits atop a hillside boxed in by residential neighborhoods so it has no room to grow.

PMH officials say the new hospital will allow PMH to expand and add new service lines and providers to better serve the needs of the community.

The new complex is expected to open its doors in 2025. It was originally was projected to open in 2024.

PMH bought 33 acres for $1.7 million north of Interstate 82 for the new hospital in 2017. The site is across the interstate from the Prosser rest area and about 3 miles from the existing hospital.

PMH plans to sell the existing hospital grounds and facility or raze it and return it to a residentially zoned area.

A $80.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan will pay for most of the project, with PMH kicking in about 20% of the total cost and using $3 million through a capital campaign. Hospital officials aren’t asking voters for a levy or bond.

The estimated cost for the project in early 2022 was $78 million.

Prosser Memorial Health is owned and operated by Prosser Public Hospital District, a municipal corporation.

Go to: prosserhealth.org/about-us/new-hospital-project.