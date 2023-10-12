It’s been quiet at Vista Field since the Port of Kennewick laid down infrastructure.

But there are now tangible signs that development is coming: The port commission approved its first sale at the 103-acre former airport.

Amber Keller, owner of Blueberry Bridal Boutique at 8901 W. Tucannon Ave., Suite 155, in Kennewick, submitted a letter of intent to buy a shovel-ready parcel to expand her wedding dress, bridesmaid and accessories shop.

“Being the first private development at Vista Field allows us to set the tone and establish ourselves as a pioneer in this exciting new space. It’s a chance to be at the forefront of this transformation, to contribute to the growth of the area, and to build a strong foundation for our business within a thriving community,” Keller said.

She called the area a prime location that would be accessible for local and out-of-town customers.

The move represents a significant step for the business. It is designing a 5,000-square-foot bridal shop featuring a larger, more modern space to offer a wider range of services and merchandise, including hosting events.

The timeline for building the new shop is uncertain. “I’m actively working on the project, and I’m dedicated to moving forward as efficiently as possible,” Keller said.

Strange times indeed

Concerns about inflation, ongoing ups and downs of supply chains and high interest rates have created a “strange time, economically speaking,” said Tim Arntzen, Port of Kennewick’s executive director.

But these uncertainties do not seem to be deterring interest in the lots at Vista Field. Arntzen said his team is fielding earnest interest from four or five other prospective developers.

“Some are very small, and one would be considered very large for any other place in the community. My real estate person and myself have been working on these letters of intent and hopefully will be presenting them to the commission soon,” he said.

“I’m quite optimistic that we’ll be able to announce another purchase and sale by the end of the year,” he said.

Vision for aircraft hangars

The port also has been doggedly pursuing design options for breathing new life into the three former aircraft hangars flanking Crosswind Boulevard at the southern gateway to Vista Field.

Arntzen said the port’s original vision was to turn them into leasable spaces for restaurants, microbreweries or other suitable businesses but due to changes to the state’s building codes, this possibility became “economically impossible.”

After some careful navigation of the updated codes, Arntzen and his team landed on a solution.

“The last thing we wanted to do is tear them down because they are the last little bit of history of the airport,” he said. “We’re going to deconstruct them somewhat – take some of the siding off and convert them into public amenities.”

He said these re-envisioned spaces will offer indoor-outdoor flexibility and have the potential to host events, pop-up markets and offer spillover for the outdoor stage planned between the two hangars.

To help make this vision a reality, the port applied for a Benton County Rural County Capital Fund grant and received $3.4 million.

The grant also will support the construction of several restrooms, storage areas, a pergola, sound wall and band stage and will create a sheltered courtyard featuring lighting, industrial fans, landscaping and wayfinding signage.

Construction is anticipated to begin in March 2024.

“As we go forward with Vista Field, we want to be cognizant of Vista Field’s history and its significant role in World War II. Vista Field was a practice area for pilots from the Pasco Airfield. They would land on metal decking made of steel planks meant to simulate the deck of an aircraft carrier and later those pilots went on to the Pacific Theater,” Arntzen said.

Some of this metal decking still occupies Vista Field.

The port commissioned an aviation history report of the area to better understand the story of the airfield’s ties to World War II training and find a way to incorporate “the unique, former decking material into the plaza area between the hangars,” said Tana Bader-Inglima, the port’s deputy CEO.

“(We) researched aviation displays and located two rare Avengers that could be used to create a static display for Vista Field,” she said.

Other additions on the horizon include joint use parking lots on schedule for permit submittal before October, as well as Daybreak Commons, which will serve as a public space at the northern entry to Vista Field and support residential development.

Clover Island

After 15 years, the port celebrated the completion of restoration work along Clover Island’s shoreline with its community partners. Restoration efforts not only improved the appearance of the island’s shores and shallows and enhanced amenities for visitors to the island, but also brought back more natural habitat for the wildlife.

The $6.4 million project was undertaken in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The restoration also provides shore stabilization, opening up new leasing opportunities for upland properties.

In line with efforts to promote more visitors to the island, the port invested in a new mobile stage to support tenant Clover Island Inn’s concert series.

“The Clover Island Inn, as concert promoter, has long used an improvised stage which was unsuitable for some national acts,” Bader-Inglima said.

Recognizing the longstanding, positive economic impact of the concerts, the port commissioners agreed to buy a professional-quality mobile stage, which is under construction, with delivery planned for spring 2024.

Across Duffy’s Pond, visitors to Columbia Gardens will observe the ongoing construction of the new brick and mortar home of Swampy’s BBQ along Columbia Drive. Swampy’s was the port’s first food truck tenant at the nearby food truck plaza and first private investment in a Columbia Gardens parcel.

Five parcels still remain available for sale.

Other new additions to Columbia Gardens include new wayfinding signage and a demonstration vineyard that complements the four wineries that call the redevelopment home.

The port’s 2023 operating budget is $4.35 million and its capital budget is $4.7 million. It expects to receive about $4.9 million in property tax revenue this year.