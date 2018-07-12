New tapas restaurant serves up small plates, unique experience

When the ladies’ restroom is a must-see stop, you know the partners behind The Bradley want customers to notice every elegant finish of Richland’s new tapas restaurant and bar.

“We put so much attention into detail,” said co-owner Zac Mason. “We obsessed over getting everything right.”

Located in the former Rosy’s Diner at 404 Bradley Blvd., the restaurant is close to the Columbia River and just east of George Washington Way.

The Bradley generated word-of-mouth buzz ahead of its official grand opening. Describing its offerings as “upscale service in chic, industrial aesthetics,” The Bradley is a unique new option for gourmet food and craft cocktails.

“We thought it was high time to bring something for young professionals, something for people who have culture and have traveled, and bring that to the Tri-Cities because there wasn’t a whole lot here for that. We believe in community and we wanted to be a part of raising the bar,” Mason said.

Drinks are served from behind a sleek, white Silestone bar top off a menu that includes an $18 signature cocktail made using a torch, smoked glass and Earl Grey-infused bourbon. Offering local spirits, wines and beers next to international and top-shelf selections, it’s clear this restaurant hopes to be the newest hotspot for a Tri-City demographic eager to experience the kind of food and drinks normally reserved for metropolitan locations.

“Everyone who comes in here agrees, there wasn’t anything like this in the Tri-Cities,” Mason said. Nor was there any other restaurant that he knows of using a carbon dioxide glass chiller to instantly frost and cool a glass to serve cocktails.

The food menu is described as “exquisite small plates,” known as tapas. The food is intended to be shared around the table.

“Everything is geared toward social interaction, grazing,” Mason said. “So instead of ordering a meal for yourself, order one for your table. And everybody gets to try a little of everything. Have that, and a cocktail, and then order another round and another set of food.”

If a guest prefers a more traditional-sized meal, Mason said, “that’s no problem, we can do large tapas. But overall, the identity and the gearing is to help people do a more social interaction.”

Some of the food offerings include rosemary lamb lollipops ($28), salmon tartare tacos ($18), and saffron risotto ($9). A majority of the items are listed as gluten-free.

During the season, the restaurant intends to use local farmers’ markets to supply produce for its meals.

“If you were to see our vendors come in, it’s a little bit different than most restaurants,” Mason said. “It’s like families, because they’re actual people who grow all their own herbs and spices.” The restaurant offers a number of wines from its Bradley Boulevard neighbor, Longship Cellars, and incorporates one into a cherry compote served atop pound cake.

The Bradley has no host for seating guests. Customers are invited to choose from open tables or visit the bar.

And while it’s not restricted to those older than 21, Mason warned, “We are not kid-friendly. We really tried to make this a place for adults to hang out. If you have your kids with you, they’re 100 percent welcome here, but a good disclaimer is that we don’t have anything on our menu for kids. We’re really geared toward servicing an adult crowd.”

Every handcrafted cocktail provides a bit of history on the chosen spirit along with the drink’s description on the menu.

A nod to Richland’s own history is included in tables throughout the restaurant, which were made using wood from bleachers believed to have been removed from the former Columbia High School in 1977. The bleachers were thought to be from the World War II era, refinished and repurposed by Salvaged Hardwoods, a local business that makes furniture out of reclaimed wood.

The Bradley was dreamed up by Mason and Dr. Jason Wright during a winter conversation at Richland’s Tap and Barrel, a wine bar Mason helped open and managed. Wright is a cosmetic surgeon and owner of Wright Surgical Arts in Pasco.

Andrew Grassick was brought in as the executive chef and third partner of the restaurant. Grassick also partners with Mason and Kennewick businessman and mayor pro tem Steve Lee in a separate operation, running the Gourmet Grub Bus food truck. The Bradley is a different operation entirely and is in no way an extension of the food truck.

Western Equipment was the general contractor for the estimated $350,000 remodel of the Richland restaurant. The team hired Stacey Eneix for interior design, which included that sleek women’s room and an equally-fashionable men’s room.

Smile-A-Mile Painting was utilized for interior painting. Branding and sign design was created by Kreadvone and Mustang Signs was used for installation.

The restaurant is about 2,100 square feet, with a capacity for 99 people. It currently offers seating for 78, with plans to expand seating on the patio.

The Bradley has a staff of 15 people and is open from 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Bradley: 404 Bradley Blvd., Suite 106, Richland; atthebradley.com; 509-940-5585; Facebook.