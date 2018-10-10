Menu

Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to build $7.5M store in Kennewick

Kristina Lord|October 2018

A sporting goods retail chain with more than 730 stores nationwide plans to demolish part of Kennewick’s mall to build a new $7.5 million store.

Dick’s Sporting Goods intends to tear down the former Regal Cinemas at Columbia Center and build a 45,138-square-foot store.

Dick’s sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. It also offers unique specialty stores within the store dedicated to team sports, athletic apparel, golf, the outdoors and fitness.

“The city of Kennewick is very excited that Dick’s Sporting Goods has chosen Kennewick for its new store location. The city continues to work in partnership with our community to create a location where safety, good infrastructure and amenities provide an environment for business success and a wonderful place for employees to live, work and play,” said City Manager Marie Mosley.

Herschman Architects submitted the plans to the city of Kennewick for the 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. shop. The permits for new commercial construction, plumbing, commercial mechanical work were approved Oct. 10.

Herschman Architects, which changed its name this summer to Onyx Creative, has offices in Cleveland, Tucson and Los Angeles. The firm states on its website that it offers prototype management service to Dick’s Sporting Goods, including managing and updating four prototype stores – single level, two level, combo store and triple play, which houses three brands under one roof.

Founded in 1948, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, True Runner and Chelsea Collective specialty stores.

Plans for the Kennewick store call for a one-story building.

Columbia Center officials said they could not comment on their new tenant yet. They said in July that the mall had plans to redevelop the old cinema space “for an exciting new retail offering.”

Calls and emails to Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were not returned.

Bids to demolish the cinema and build the store also were posted on BidPlanroom.com, an online construction bid network.

Details of the project include demolishing the 32,700-square-foot theater and partial demolition of the existing mall entrance, as well as building a mall separation wall.

The eight-screen movie theater closed in July.

The building will be considered an anchor tenant, according to the bid documents.

Site improvements will include site grading, utilities, lighting, paving, sidewalks and landscaping.

A contractor for the project has not yet been announced, according to city permit applications.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening four new stores in October — two namesake stores, including one in Spokane, and two Golf Galaxy locations. The Spokane store’s grand opening celebration is Oct. 12-14.

The opening of these four new stores will bring about 175 collective jobs to three communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary workers, according to the company.

Dick’s operates several stores in Washington, with the closest in Union Gap, Spokane and Spokane Valley.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to build $7.5M store in Kennewick

New sports bar and grill to feature rustic industrial look, unique menu

2 wineries, 2 food trucks to open in downtown Kennewick wine village

More layoffs announced at Trios Health

New ACT theater gets new name, 400 donated seats

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

U.S. Cellular’s Customer Appreciation Celebration

October 11 - October 14

U.S. Cellular’s Customer Appreciation Celebration

October 11

U.S. Cellular’s Customer Appreciation Celebration

October 12
Share This