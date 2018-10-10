A sporting goods retail chain with more than 730 stores nationwide plans to demolish part of Kennewick’s mall to build a new $7.5 million store.

Dick’s Sporting Goods intends to tear down the former Regal Cinemas at Columbia Center and build a 45,138-square-foot store.

Dick’s sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. It also offers unique specialty stores within the store dedicated to team sports, athletic apparel, golf, the outdoors and fitness.

“The city of Kennewick is very excited that Dick’s Sporting Goods has chosen Kennewick for its new store location. The city continues to work in partnership with our community to create a location where safety, good infrastructure and amenities provide an environment for business success and a wonderful place for employees to live, work and play,” said City Manager Marie Mosley.

Herschman Architects submitted the plans to the city of Kennewick for the 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. shop. The permits for new commercial construction, plumbing, commercial mechanical work were approved Oct. 10.

Herschman Architects, which changed its name this summer to Onyx Creative, has offices in Cleveland, Tucson and Los Angeles. The firm states on its website that it offers prototype management service to Dick’s Sporting Goods, including managing and updating four prototype stores – single level, two level, combo store and triple play, which houses three brands under one roof.

Founded in 1948, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, True Runner and Chelsea Collective specialty stores.

Plans for the Kennewick store call for a one-story building.

Columbia Center officials said they could not comment on their new tenant yet. They said in July that the mall had plans to redevelop the old cinema space “for an exciting new retail offering.”

Calls and emails to Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were not returned.

Bids to demolish the cinema and build the store also were posted on BidPlanroom.com, an online construction bid network.

Details of the project include demolishing the 32,700-square-foot theater and partial demolition of the existing mall entrance, as well as building a mall separation wall.

The eight-screen movie theater closed in July.

The building will be considered an anchor tenant, according to the bid documents.

Site improvements will include site grading, utilities, lighting, paving, sidewalks and landscaping.

A contractor for the project has not yet been announced, according to city permit applications.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening four new stores in October — two namesake stores, including one in Spokane, and two Golf Galaxy locations. The Spokane store’s grand opening celebration is Oct. 12-14.

The opening of these four new stores will bring about 175 collective jobs to three communities through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary workers, according to the company.

Dick’s operates several stores in Washington, with the closest in Union Gap, Spokane and Spokane Valley.