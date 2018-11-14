Menu

Tri-City retailers may rejoice this holiday shopping season

Guest Contributor|November 2018

By D. Patrick Jones

It’s November and ’tis the season. Holiday decorations, a parade of ads, the Hallmark channel showing lots of Christmas trees and, of course, the ever-present music reminds us that it is time to shop. For most retailers, as this quarter goes, so go the results for the year.

D. Patrick Jones, Eastern Washington University’s Institute for Public Policy & Economic Analysis

D. Patrick Jones,
Eastern Washington University’s Institute for Public Policy & Economic Analysis

So, a look at retail sector in the Tri-City economy seems to be keeping with the season.

Benton-Franklin Trends offers a few ways of learning about retail here. The Trends is a project of Eastern Washington University’s Institute for Public Policy & Economic Analysis that highlights local, state and federal data to measure the economic, educational and civic life of Benton and Franklin counties.

One Trends indicator asks how many people work in retail. According to the data, nearly 11 percent of the two-county work force did, on average, in 2017. Retail’s share was nearly 14,000 people in 2018. Only three sectors employed more: agriculture, government (local, state and federal) and health care. This ranking may not surprise any longtime Tri-City residents.

A parallel look at the regional economy delivers the same ranking. Measuring activity by “value added” is the backbone of concepts like gross domestic product, or GDP. The feds now offer this measure for all metro areas in the U.S. Wages and benefits make up the lion’s share of value added, so metro GDP largely captures income to workers, or labor.

The Trends data portrays the five largest sectors in the Tri-Cities by this measure. Retail comes in as the fourth largest sector as well. (Note that the composition and ranking of the “top five” sectors differs a bit between these two measures.)

So retail is big business here. But it is in many economies. For example, in the labor force indicator, the Washington economy provides a comparison. For the state, retailing ranks as third largest. In percentage terms, its share is about one point higher. Could the presence of Amazon’s Seattle headquarters have anything to do with that?

Another takeaway from the graph of sectors by labor force in the Tri-Cities: the share of retail workers has been remarkably stable over the past 15 years. It doesn’t appear that online retailing has taken too big a bite out of local retailers.

Besides retail’s contribution to the Tri-City labor force, another reason to care about the health of this sector lies in its contribution to local government finances. In the absence of an income tax and with property tax capped at 1 percent growth per year on existing property, the sales tax has become ever more important to the fiscal health of Washington counties and city governments. What’s been the recent path of taxable sales in the two counties? Trends indicators lay out the course. On an annual basis, the answer is: fairly strong. In 2017, the total for the two counties was more than $5.4 billion. The most recent three-year average has been more than 6.5 percent growth per year for both two counties.

Interestingly, the experience between the two counties diverged over the last three years, as online readers can observe. In Franklin County, for example, the most three-year average annual growth rate has been nearly 9 percent. In Benton County, the average was about 6 percent.

What kind of Christmas cheer will the season bring to regional economy and local governments? The National Retail Federation has predicted a 4.1 percent increase in retail sales this year nationwide. Locally, if the results of the first quarter predict the final quarter well, retailers in the Tri-Cities stand to enjoy a joyful season. The results show a 10 percent jump over 2017. One quarter does not a year make. But given insights from recent employment and income reports, a mid-single digit increase at the cash registers seems highly likely.

D. Patrick Jones is executive director for Eastern Washington University’s Institute for Public Policy & Economic Analysis. Benton-Franklin Trends, the institute’s project, uses local, state and federal data to measure the economic, educational and civic life of Benton and Franklin counties.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in ,
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Report lists Kennewick as best place in state to buy home

Lowe’s to close 51 underperforming stores in U.S., Canada

Longtime Journal ad director dies at age 66

Holiday Bazaars 2018

Nonstop PSC-to-LAX flights begin this spring

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town Photo Gallery

The first-ever RiverFest on Sept. 8 featured more than 50 exhibits and activities for the whole family at the east end of Columbia Park in Kennewick. Regional and community organizations came together to provide interactive, informational, fun kid-friendly displays and activities promoting the benefits of the Columbia and Snake river system: power, navigation, irrigation, recreation and tourism. (Courtesy Charlie Reyes, Franklin PUD)
The Kennewick School District presented First Presbyterian Church with the 2018 Outstanding Community Partner Award in recognition of its longtime dedication and service to Westgate Elementary on Aug. 27. Volunteers from the church helped as homework helpers, at Math Nights and on field trips. They have donated more than 1,000 books to students and, for four years, were able to give every student at Westgate a backpack filled with school supplies to start the school year. In addition, they organize a cereal drive every year to ensure students have breakfast during winter break. In 10 years, they’ve collected more than 10,000 boxes of cereal. (Courtesy Kennewick School District)
Gesa Credit Union presented the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, College Place, Moses Lake and Finley school districts and Delta High School with a combined donation of $100,000 on Aug. 14. Gesa’s President and CEO Don Miller awarded the checks at a celebration at the Reach museum in Richland. For every purchase made with one of Gesa’s co-branded Visa debit cards, Gesa makes a donation to the school district associated with the card. The money raised is distributed by school district and is used to support student programs and activities. (Courtesy Gesa)
The Richland branch of Ferguson Enterprises held a day of service to support the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Teams collected 15,000 pounds of food and placed it on 12 custom-made pallet crates for delivery. Each team decorated their crates and competed with each other. Unex Couriers delivered the food to the nonprofit’s storage facility. (Courtesy Tri-Cities Food Bank)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Dan Pelfrey delivered free barbecue food in August to teachers and staff at Kennewick High School to show appreciation for them as the school year started back up. The Kennewick Dickey’s restaurant delivered pulled pork sandwiches, chips and tea for every teacher and staff member at the school. Pictured from left are Kennewick High staffers Michael Betz, John Lakey, Kyla Goble and Eddie Ramirez. (Courtesy Dickey’s Barbecue Pit)
Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame’s 2013 inductee, Mike Hogue, and Auctioneer Alesha Russell speak during the 12th annual Legends Gala on Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser. Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the 2018 Hall of Fame. The event attracted nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests and raised more than $104,000 from sponsors, donors and partners. The money will be used to support the center’s wine and culinary programs and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry. (Photo courtesy Tyra Bleek Photography)

View Full Photo Gallery

Calendar

Unlocking the Secrets of Ebola: Measuring the Molecular Clues of Survival

November 15 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Vanities

November 16 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

10th Annual Princess Christmas Market

November 17 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Share This