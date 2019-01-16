Tri-Cities Airport travel hits record number

More people traveled through the Tri-Cities Airport last year than ever before.

A total of 785,164 passengers passed through the Pasco airport in 2018. That’s 38,000 more people, or a 5 percent increase, compared with the previous year.

United Airlines’ addition of a third daily flight to Denver helped spur the growth, as did Delta’s decision to extend its second daily flight to Minneapolis-St. Paul, according to airport officials.

“I’m proud of our team’s ability to consistently deliver excellent customer service while accommodating a record-setting number of passengers,” said Buck Taft, director of the airport, in a news release. “The fact that more people are choosing to fly out of Tri-Cities instead of taking the long drive over the mountains is a sign that convenience and customer service are increasingly important to travelers.”

The passenger number could increase this year when the airport begins nonstop service to Los Angeles in March.

The Pasco airport currently offers nonstop flights to seven destinations, including San Francisco, Denver and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Airlines count their passengers by tallying the number of enplanements, the number of people who board an aircraft, with the number of deplanements, the number of people arriving.

In 2018, the airport saw 395,084 enplanements. United Airlines had the largest year-over-year gain with 60,547 boarding passengers, a 23 percent increase. Delta’s numbers also were up in 2018, with 168,930 boardings, a 6 percent increase.

Delta carried 43 percent of the Tri-City market in 2018, Alaska 32 percent, United 15 percent, and Allegiant 10 percent. The busiest month was December, which also saw a 15 percent increase in enplanements over the previous December.

The Port of Pasco completed a multimillion airport remodeling project in 2017 that nearly doubled the size of the terminal and expanded the security checkpoint area.