Speck Motors buys second Tri-City dealership

Desert Buick GMC has been renamed to include Speck brand

The owners of C. Speck Motors Inc. have bought another established car dealership in the region, bringing their total number of dealerships to five.

The sale of Desert Buick GMC at 2910 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick resulted in an immediate rebranding to Speck Buick GMC. It’s now the second Speck dealership in the Tri-Cities. The company owns Speck Hyundai in Pasco, as well as dealerships in Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser.

Katy Moore said Ken Hays, the previous owner of Desert Buick GMC, was retiring after 27 years in the business, and knew she was an interested party in buying his dealership.

“We made a deal on franchises and land, and I applied to GM to be the dealer,” Moore said. She added that the deal could have been finalized before the end of the year, but both parties decided it was better to wait until early January to close on the sale. She declined to disclose the purchase price.

The dealership is at 2910 W. Clearwater Ave., near the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue, Highway 395 and Vista Way, across from the Highlands Shopping Center.

C. Speck Motors represents multiple brands by a slew of automakers, including Chevrolet, Nissan, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Buick and Hyundai.

Moore took over the company when she bought her father out in 2000, and then started the Hyundai franchise in 2002 with her husband, J.P. Moore. They added Hall Chevrolet Buick in Prosser in 2008.

The Moores also bought and sold a dealership in Walla Walla along the way, before making two recent purchases, including Mid-Valley Chrysler Jeep Dodge in fall 2018, and now Desert Buick GMC in early 2019.

After two acquisitions in just four months, Katy Moore said there aren’t any immediate plans to expand again.

“We’re going to settle in with these two transactions and really concentrate and focus on our systems. We’re not going to purchase anything for a while,” she said.

The company has taken on about 25 additional employees with the purchase of the Kennewick dealership, totaling about 150 across all five locations. Moore said she’s working through “getting these facilities to where we want them to be. GM has some facility requirements and we’re still processing how we’re going to represent GMC Buick in this marketplace.”

As for the Moore’s other recent purchase in Grandview, plans are underway to build a new facility and move the dealership from its original site at 63 E. Allen Road, with its current high visibility alongside the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82.

Moore described the new construction as being “state of the art” and including the millennium branding for an FCA facility. It will be 20,000 square feet and is targeted for completion this fall at 501 Stover Road in Grandview.

A sale of land in Pasco as a potential new site for Speck Hyundai has not been finalized. The Moores have considered relocating their dealership to 6.7 acres near Sandifur Parkway and Midland Lane, between McCurley Integrity Subaru and Camping World, on land currently owned by the city of Pasco.

Originally expected to close before the end of 2018, Pasco’s Deputy City Manager Stan Strebel said, “at the buyer’s request, the closing date was extended to be on or before Feb. 28, 2019.”

Moore said, “We are still doing our due diligence. No one has signed on the dotted line.”

Moore said there are still items up in the air before the $1.5 million purchase may be completed. When the potential land sale was made public, the Moores talked about the possibility of also adding the luxury Hyundai Genesis line to their offerings. If the property sale is finalized, it would benefit Pasco’s economic development program.