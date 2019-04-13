Gallo buys Hogue Cellars, other regional wineries

E. & J. Gallo Winery is the new owner of Prosser’s Hogue Cellars.

Gallo announced April 3 that it has entered into an agreement with Constellation Brands Inc. to buy more than 30 wine and spirits brands, along with six winemaking facilities in Washington, California and New York.

More than 30 brands will join the Gallo portfolio, including Clos du Bois, Black Box, Estancia, Mark West, Wild Horse, Franciscan and Ravenswood.

Also, as part of the agreement, Gallo will acquire several production facilities across the U.S. The included wineries are Hogue Cellars in Washington; Mission Bell, Turner Road Vintners, Clos du Bois and Wild Horse in California; and Canandaigua in New York.

Through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and new brand innovations, Gallo has sought to expand and diversify its portfolio across all price points to meet growing consumer demand and evolving preferences.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, the company is the world’s largest family-owned winery with more than 6,500 global employees and is the producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe.