Port of Kennewick awards $6.4 million in contracts for projects’ next phases

The Port of Kennewick’s vision to create a destination waterfront wine village and redevelop former airport Vista Field is making headway.

The Port of Kennewick approved more than $6.4 million in construction projects in March: infrastructure work at Vista Field and a new wine tasting building that will be home to two new wineries at Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village.

Port commissioners awarded a $1.5 million contract to Banlin Construction of Kennewick to build a 2,568-square-foot wood-framed building with exposed trusses at Columbia Gardens, the port’s wine village on Columbia Drive.

Roofing materials for the building include standing seam metal, and the mechanical systems are contained within a mezzanine in the centrally located cupola. The exterior will feature stone wainscoating.

Banlin also will build a 24-vehicle parking area with lighting, landscaping, concrete flatwork, metal railings, a segmented block retaining wall and concrete stairs.

Cave B and Gordon Brothers wineries will be tenants in the new building, neighbors La Monarcha Winery and Bartholomew Winery.

Banlin built the first phase of Columbia Gardens.

Commissioners also awarded a $4.9 million contract to Total Site Services of Richland to build roads, make utility and landscape improvements, and add a water feature at Vista Field.

It’s the first step to launch the redevelopment of the 103-acre area at the former municipal airport.

The project will connect Deschutes Avenue to Grandridge Boulevard and add 12-foot wide sidewalks, street trees and decorative illumination. It also will add several streets and adjacent alleys, plus include all underground utilities.

The work also includes an 850-linear foot canal-like water feature running along one of the streets to a central park area.

The port’s vision for the property is an urban, mixed-use, pedestrian-focused area to serve as an epicenter for arts in the Tri-Cities.

Port officials anticipate providing “notice to proceed” on both projects by month’s end.