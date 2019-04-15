Menu

Vista Field development, wine village moves ahead

TCAJOB Staff|April 2019

Port of Kennewick awards $6.4 million in contracts for projects’ next phases

The Port of Kennewick’s vision to create a destination waterfront wine village and redevelop former airport Vista Field is making headway.

The Port of Kennewick approved more than $6.4 million in construction projects in March: infrastructure work at Vista Field and a new wine tasting building that will be home to two new wineries at Columbia Gardens Wine & Artisan Village.

Port commissioners awarded a $1.5 million contract to Banlin Construction of Kennewick to build a 2,568-square-foot wood-framed building with exposed trusses at Columbia Gardens, the port’s wine village on Columbia Drive.

Roofing materials for the building include standing seam metal, and the mechanical systems are contained within a mezzanine in the centrally located cupola. The exterior will feature stone wainscoating.

Banlin also will build a 24-vehicle parking area with lighting, landscaping, concrete flatwork, metal railings, a segmented block retaining wall and concrete stairs.

Cave B and Gordon Brothers wineries will be tenants in the new building, neighbors La Monarcha Winery and Bartholomew Winery.

Banlin built the first phase of Columbia Gardens.

Commissioners also awarded a $4.9 million contract to Total Site Services of Richland to build roads, make utility and landscape improvements, and add a water feature at Vista Field.

It’s the first step to launch the redevelopment of the 103-acre area at the former municipal airport.

The project will connect Deschutes Avenue to Grandridge Boulevard and add 12-foot wide sidewalks, street trees and decorative illumination. It also will add several streets and adjacent alleys, plus include all underground utilities.

The work also includes an 850-linear foot canal-like water feature running along one of the streets to a central park area.

The port’s vision for the property is an urban, mixed-use, pedestrian-focused area to serve as an epicenter for arts in the Tri-Cities.

Port officials anticipate providing “notice to proceed” on both projects by month’s end.

  • Done Reading?

    Take me back to the top

Posted in ,
Read Current Issue

Latest News

Ground-breaking ceremony set for Vista Field redevelopment

Cascade Natural Gas requests rate increase

Gallo buys Hogue Cellars, other regional wineries

Electrical companies fined for unlicensed work across state, in Tri-Cities

Milne plant reports ammonia leak, school closes as precaution

3 businesses honored with chamber’s top awards

  • Advertisement for Obrien Construction

E-Newsletter

Sign-up for our e-newsletter filled with featured stories and latest news.

Around Town

Second Harvest recently announced a $92,000 grant from Tyson Foods to increase the capacity of its Pasco distribution center to source and distribute more food for people in need. The expanded storage capacity will make it possible to secure and distribute 445,000 pounds of additional donated fresh produce and other healthy food, or the equivalent of 371,000 meals, in the next 12 months. (Courtesy Second Harvest)

Calendar

Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Program awards 2018

April 12 @ 8:00 am - April 22 @ 5:00 pm

2019 Hanford Site Health & Safety Expo

April 16 @ 7:00 am - April 17 @ 7:00 pm

Hanford Advisory Board, Public Involvement Committee Meeting

April 16 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Share This