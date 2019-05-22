The Kennewick School District Board of Directors has selected two finalists for the superintendent who will replace Dave Bond when he retires next school year.

They are:

Doug Christensen, assistant superintendent of Human Resources for Kennewick School District. He previously served as the director of special services, an assistant principal at Kamiakin High, and a teacher at both Kamiakin and Richland high schools. He has worked in the Kennewick School District since 1996.

Traci Pierce, director of college and career readiness for Lake Washington School District. She previously served in Lake Washington as the superintendent, the deputy superintendent of instructional services, chief schools officer, director of teaching and learning, coordinator of instructional technology, principal and assistant principal at Inglewood Junior High, instructional technology staff development specialist and classroom teacher. She has worked in the Lake Washington School District since 1994.

During a May 21 special board meeting, four candidates were interviewed and an observer panel of staff and community members provided feedback to the board.

Northwest Leadership Associates, hired by the board to conduct the deputy superintendent search, received completed applications from both in-state and out-of-state candidates. The two other preliminary candidates interviewed were Josh Middleton, superintendent from the Middleton School District in Idaho, and Carole Myer, assistant superintendent in the Moses Lake School District.

The board invites staff and community members to participate in the next stage of the selection process on May 28 and 30. There will be an opportunity to get to know the candidates, ask questions and provide feedback.

Pierce is scheduled for May 28 and Christensen is scheduled for May 30.

Here is the candidate meeting schedule for both days:

9 a.m.: Cabinet

10 a.m.: Administration Center staff

11 a.m.: Student representatives from the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee

1:15 p.m.: Principals, supervisors and directors

2:15 p.m.: Business and community leaders

3:15 p.m.: Certificated and classified staff

4 p.m.: Closed-door session with the school board

7 p.m.: Community members

The sessions will be at the Administration Center at 1000 W. Fourth Ave. in Kennewick.