New grocery store coming to Prosser

A Lep-Re-Kon Harvest Foods store plans to move into the vacant Shopko Hometown building on Wine Country Road in Prosser next year.

The Prosser Economic Development Association recently announced the plan, saying it’s the company’s sixth Lep-Re-Kon store in the state.

The 28,000-square-foot building will undergo an extensive renovation before it opens in 2020, said Deb Heintz, executive director of the Prosser Economic Development Association.

The store will include a staffed meat shop, full-service pharmacy, produce department, bakery and deli area, and a chilled beer cave.

The store will add about 40 jobs to the community, Heintz said.

Heintz said the association conducted a community survey four years ago and learned a lot about where people were buying their groceries and how much they were spending. The survey prompted the association to partner with URM Stores Inc., a grocery distributor, on a market analysis of the area.

“It determined two grocery stores could be located in Prosser in a community our size,” Heintz said. “Consequently that’s what came about with (Harvest Foods).”

Prosser is also home to Food Depot at 1309 Meade Ave.

The Prosser Hometown Shopko store, which opened in fall 2015, closed in May, along with hundreds of other stores in the nationwide chain, after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.