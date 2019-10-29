Nonstop flights from Pasco to Chicago arrive in June

Travelers can hop a nonstop flight from Pasco to Chicago starting in June.

United Airlines has announced it will begin offering red-eye flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning June 4, 2020.

This is the first time that Tri-Cities Airport will have nonstop connection to Chicago, and it is also the airport’s first overnight flight, according to a news release from the Tri-Cities Airport.

The nonstop service is scheduled to and arrive in Pasco at 9:57 p.m. and depart for Chicago 11:38 p.m., arriving at 5:07 a.m.

The early-morning arrival will allow passengers dozens of additional connection opportunities once they’ve arrived in Chicago, an enormous benefit for Tri-City travelers, according to Buck Taft, director of the airport.

“We are so pleased with the investment United is making in the Tri-Cities community,” he said in the release. “This new service is a tremendous opportunity to connect to a premier Midwest hub, and we hope our travelers take advantage of the easy access to the East Coast and international connectivity that the flight will provide.”

The Chicago flight continues to expand United’s presence in Tri-Cities. The airline began service to Los Angeles International Airport earlier this year and provides Tri-City area residents five nonstop daily flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

The new service will add to the airport’s overall passenger growth as well. The airport recently had its busiest summer ever, and 2019 is set to overtake last year as Tri-Cities Airport’s best year on record.

The flight will be on an Embraer 175, a regional jet with 76 seats with first class, United Economy Plus and United economy classes.

Tickets for the Pasco-to-Chicago service are on sale now at united.com.